Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Step Out With the Jonas Bros After Revealing They’ll Have a Summer Wedding

The Jonas Brothers are back in action and showing off their bold sense of style. While stepping out for dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood, Calif., last night, the trio made a fashionable appearance with Joe’s fiancé, “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner.

Joe Jonas, 29, wore a head-turning blue plaid suit paired with matching socks and suede gray and blue brogues. Meanwhile, the 23-year-old British actress modeled a casual ensemble consisting of a white cropped tee underneath a black blazer, white Champion logo track pants and crisp white kicks.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas arriving at dinner in West Hollywood. CREDIT: Splash

Elsewhere, Kevin Jonas went for an eye-catching Gucci outfit. The 31-year-old father of two sported a red leather jacket over a blue shirt tucked into navy Gucci striped trousers and red leather Gucci New Ace embroidered sneakers.

Kevin Jonas wearing striped Gucci trousers with red leather Gucci New Ace embroidered sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

Nick Jonas, 26, looked dapper rocking a black and red patterned shirt with black jeans and chic black suede Chelsea boots.

Nick Jonas wearing a double-breasted patterned shirt with black jeans and black suede Chelsea boots. CREDIT: Splash

This family dinner came on the heels of Joe Jonas’ revealing on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” that he’ll finally wed his longtime fiancé this summer.

