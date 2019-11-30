Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Sport Chunky Sneakers in NYC

Newlyweds Joe Jonas, 30, and Sophie Turner, 23, know how to complement each other’s style. They entertainers enjoyed an outing today in New York wearing chunky sneakers with insulated coats on a stroll. As we’ve seen from past street style and event photos, this couple has mastered the art of coordinating their outfits, down to their footwear choices.



Jonas sported a pair of black athletic shoes with fluorescent green side detailing and a lace-up front. The musician styled his sneakers with dark, loose-fitting jeans, a neutral-colored knit sweater, and a puffer jacket with knit detailing. He accessorized his ensemble with a pair of simple black shades and Dior saddlebag.

Turner wore a pair of gray-toned dad shoes with high white socks. She styled the shoes with loose-fitting dark pants, a high-neck sweater and a black Moncler puffer jacket. The actress accessorized the ensemble with a pair of square-framed sunglasses, a small Louis Vuitton handbag and a baby pink reusable water bottle.

The “Game of Thrones” star is known to transform conventionally “ugly” fashion trends and make them surprisingly chic. Recently, Turner has shown her ability to make nearly any shoe choice stylish and put-together looking, from wearing socks and sandals with denim cutoffs this summer to her styling a pair of Bermuda shorts with combat boots.