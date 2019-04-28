Jessie James Decker Wows Stagecoach Crowd in Leggy Rocker-Chic Look With White-Hot Heels

Jessie James Decker may be a country star, but that doesn’t mean her onstage wardrobe is all Western boots and cowboy hats.

The bestselling author went for a look that a little bit country, a little bit rock ‘n’ roll, as she hit the stage at Stagecoach yesterday in Indio, Calif.

Jessie James Decker performing at Stagecoach. CREDIT: imageSPACE/REX/Shutterstock

The 31-year-old wore a crystal-covered crop top by NBD ($168) with high-waisted black leathery hot pants.

For shoes, the singer went with white Raye ankle boots. Priced at $178, the booties feature a slim 4-inch heel and a pointed silhouette.

A closer look at Decker’s Raye boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Decker added a country element to her edgy ensemble with a fringed belt worn around her waist. She managed the Californian sun with a pair of Ray-Ban shades.

“I tend to not dress up for shows as much as other artists do. And I should — I’m getting better at it. There have been times when I’ve seriously thrown on denim shorts and a T-shirt and boots,” she told FN of her onstage style. “I know it’s time to step it up and glam it up a bit, but I’m just one of those girls who keep it simple and comfortable.”

Jessie James Decker singing at Stagecoach. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The ex-reality star has a handle on the fashion industry. She founded her own label, Kittenish, in 2015, which sells moderately priced clothing and accessories.

In the shoe space, Decker has worked with JustFab in the last two years. She announced an upcoming fall boots’ collection with the e-commerce site at the festival. Supporting all her fashion projects in one stylish look, the mother of three made the announcement wearing a Kittenish look with boots from the forthcoming JustFab range.

