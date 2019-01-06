Jessica Chastain Stands Tall in 7-Inch Louboutin Super Pumps at the Gold Meets Golden Party

Jessica Chastain arrives in Burberry and Christian Louboutin heels at the Gold Meets Golden Brunch in Los Angeles, Jan. 5.

It’s been golden hour in Los Angeles all weekend as stars make their rounds at the events leading up to the illustrious Golden Globe Awards. Yesterday, they brunched for charity ahead of the award show at the 6th annual Gold Meets Golden party in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The brunch brings entertainers together with professional and Olympic athletes to raise awareness for sports-related causes. The guest list was miles long, including Jessica Chastain, who arrived in a layered Burberry sweater and cheetah-print skirt.

The actress paired the look with Christin Louboutin’s 7-inch Super Pump. The heel is a combination of black leather, suede and patent materials set on a 4.5-inch stiletto heel. The entire shoe height is a soaring 7 inches and retails for $795.

Chastain wasn’t the only star who chose Louboutin for the event. Amy Adams joined her fellow red-haired beauty in wearing a pair of heels from the designer.

Matched with a flowing white button-up dress, Adams posed in the Uptown pump, a nude leather heel with a thin ankle strap and pointed toe.

Other big names at the event included Jenna Dewan, who chose a Carolina Herrera dress for the occasion with a thigh-high slit.

Her heels come from Giuseppe Zanotti, specifically the luxury brand’s nude suede Sophie slingback sandal that perfectly showed off her foot tattoo.

Golden Globe nominee, Nicole Kidman, one of the co-hosts, posed alongside gold medal gymnast, Nadia Comaneci.

Kidman wore a Valentino jacket over a patterned top and jeans, all with a set of black, pointed-toe Jimmy Choo heels.