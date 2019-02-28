Jessica Chastain’s Little Black Dress Gets a Fun Twist With Green Gucci Boots and Crystal-Covered Heels

Little black dresses can sometimes be boring — but not this time.

Jessica Chastain gave her LBD a fun twist with a pair of statement Gucci boots as she was snapped on her way to a taping of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” yesterday.

Jessica Chastain in a Givenchy minidress and green Gucci boots on Feb. 27. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 41-year-old sported a black Givenchy dress that featured asymmetrical sleeves and a hemline just above the knee.

But the star of the show was her footwear: a pair of emerald satin Gucci boots with dragon embroidery throughout. Created by Alessandro Michele for his fall ’17 collection, the knee-high boots have crystal-covered 3-inch heels. The shoes initially retailed for more than $3,000 but are now only available for purchase on resale sites like eBay.

A closer look at Jessica Chastain’s boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The two-time Academy Award nominee wore her red locks in waves around her face.

Jessica Chastain wearing Givenchy and Gucci. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She took to Instagram to share an image of her bold ensemble, captioning the photo: “Waiting for the bus.” The post racked up more than 116,000 likes.

Chastain was on “The Tonight Show” to debut the trailer for her upcoming film, “Dark Phoenix.” The latest in the “X-Men” franchise, the movie also stars Sophie Turner, James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence and Michael Fassbender. It is slated for release in June.

Although Chastain has plenty of honors to her name, the actress was largely absent this awards season, appearing only at the Golden Globes in January.

Check out Jessica Chastain’s red carpet style here.

Want more?

Jessica Chastain Stands Tall in 7-Inch Louboutin Super Pumps at the Gold Meets Golden Party

Jessica Chastain’s Best Red Carpet Looks Include Bright Colors, Bling and Dramatic Silhouettes