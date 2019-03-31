Jessica Chastain Wears the Leggiest Gown With Soaring Sandals at the Golden Camera Awards

Jessica Chastain was the epitome of Hollywood glamour at the Golden Camera Awards in Berlin yesterday.

The 42-year-old hit the red carpet in an electric blue Elie Saab gown from the brand’s spring ’19 couture collection. The elegant dress had a sweetheart neckline and a generous thigh-high slit.

Jessica Chastain in an Elie Saab dress and René Caovilla heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the “Dark Phoenix” star went with René Caovilla Celebrita Plato Strass sandals. Covered in rhinestones, the ankle-strap sandals featured a narrow stiletto heel and a glittered outsole. They retail for $1,800.

A close-up look at Chastain’s René Caovilla heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Molly’s Game” actress accessorized with Piaget jewelry, including a diamond necklace and earring set. She wore her red locks in old Hollywood-inspired waves and sported a bold red lip.

Jessica Chastain at the Golden Camera Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Chastain’s husband, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, joined her at the ceremony, where she was presented the award for Best International Actress. The Juilliard alum is a regular on the awards circuit, with a Golden Globe and two Oscars to her name.

Taking to social media, Chastain shared a selfie from the event to her Instagram account, captioning the shot: “Sprichst du Deutsch?” The image racked up more than 182,000 likes on the photo-sharing platform. She has 2.1 million followers on Instagram.

