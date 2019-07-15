Jessica Alba Makes a Statement in a Romantic Polka-Dot Dress and Gladiator Sandals

Jessica Alba leaving her hotel in NYC.

Jessica Alba wore a chic summer look in NYC today while en route to chat with Amazon about her Honest Beauty range and the deals available for Prime Day.

The actress-turned-entrepreneur was snapped leaving her hotel modeling a black and white polka dot off-the-shoulder maxidress featuring ruffles throughout. Alba styled her long tiered frock with a pair of strappy black leather gladiator sandals with a small wooden block heel.

Jessica Alba wearing a black and white polka dot off-the-shoulder maxi dress with gladiator sandals. CREDIT: Splash

The 38-year-old mother of three further accessorized with a simple black leather crossbody bag, oversized black shades and large silver hoop earrings.

Jessica Alba leaving her hotel in New York City on July 15. CREDIT: Splash

For her arrival into NYC yesterday, Alba rocked an Isabel Marant “Lindsie” jumpsuit boasting contrasting paisley prints with Birkenstock’s “Monterey Exquisite” black leather sandals.

A closer look at Jessica Alba wearing strappy black leather gladiator sandals featuring a small wooden block heel. CREDIT: Splash

In the video below, Manolo Blahnik reveals what it’s like working with Rihanna.

Want more?

Gabrielle Union Wears a Flirty Minidress & Chunky Platform Sandals With Jessica Alba in Monte Carlo