Jessica Alba Makes a Statement in a Romantic Polka-Dot Dress and Gladiator Sandals

Jessica Alba wore a chic summer look in NYC today while en route to chat with Amazon about her Honest Beauty range and the deals available for Prime Day.
The actress-turned-entrepreneur was snapped leaving her hotel modeling a black and white polka dot off-the-shoulder maxidress featuring ruffles throughout. Alba styled her long tiered frock with a pair of strappy black leather gladiator sandals with a small wooden block heel.
The 38-year-old mother of three further accessorized with a simple black leather crossbody bag, oversized black shades and large silver hoop earrings.
For her arrival into NYC yesterday, Alba rocked an Isabel Marant “Lindsie” jumpsuit boasting contrasting paisley prints with Birkenstock’s “Monterey Exquisite” black leather sandals.
