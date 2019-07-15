Sign up for our newsletter today!

Jessica Alba Makes a Statement in a Romantic Polka-Dot Dress and Gladiator Sandals

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

jessica alba
Jessica Alba leaving her hotel in NYC.
CREDIT: Splash

Jessica Alba wore a chic summer look in NYC today while en route to chat with Amazon about her Honest Beauty range and the deals available for Prime Day.

The actress-turned-entrepreneur was snapped leaving her hotel modeling a black and white polka dot off-the-shoulder maxidress featuring ruffles throughout. Alba styled her long tiered frock with a pair of strappy black leather gladiator sandals with a small wooden block heel.

jessica alba polka dot dress, gladiator sandals
Jessica Alba wearing a black and white polka dot off-the-shoulder maxi dress with gladiator sandals.
CREDIT: Splash

The 38-year-old mother of three further accessorized with a simple black leather crossbody bag, oversized black shades and large silver hoop earrings.

jessica alba polka dot dress, gladiator sandals
Jessica Alba leaving her hotel in New York City on July 15.
CREDIT: Splash

For her arrival into NYC yesterday, Alba rocked an Isabel Marant “Lindsie” jumpsuit boasting contrasting paisley prints with Birkenstock’s “Monterey Exquisite” black leather sandals.

jessica alba gladiator sandals
A closer look at Jessica Alba wearing strappy black leather gladiator sandals featuring a small wooden block heel.
CREDIT: Splash

In the video below, Manolo Blahnik reveals what it’s like working with Rihanna.

