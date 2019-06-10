Jessica Alba Towers in Lace Platforms While Gabrielle Union Chooses Slinky Sandals for Madrid Photocall

Jessica Alba (L) and Gabrielle Union at a photocall for their new series, "L.A.'s Finest," in Madrid, Spain.

Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba showed off chic designer looks at a photocall for their new TV series “L.A.’s Finest” in Madrid, Spain on Monday. Both actresses wore sandals but while Alba went for towering platforms, the “Bring It On” alum chose a strappy minimalist style.

Union, who works with stylist Thomas Christos Kikis, modeled a black and white Prada dress featuring a polka-dot design and a feathered skirt. The 46-year-old teamed the frock with a headpiece and Tabitha Simmons’ Eve black satin sandals. The silhouette from the U.K. designer retails for just under $600.

Jessica Alba (L) wearing a vintage Alaia look with Gabrielle Union, who is wearing a Prada dress. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Jessica Alba sported a vintage Alaia ensemble consisting of an oversize teal crop top and a flared striped skirt. For shoes, she wore a pair of sky-high white lace peep-toe platforms. The mother of three accessorized with a white bag and silver Jennifer Fisher hoops.

A close-up look at Jessica Alba (L) wearing white lace peep-toe platforms while Union is rocking slinky black Tabitha Simmons sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

