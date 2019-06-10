Sign up for our newsletter today!

Jessica Alba Towers in Lace Platforms While Gabrielle Union Chooses Slinky Sandals for Madrid Photocall

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

gabrielle union, jessica alba
Jessica Alba (L) and Gabrielle Union at a photocall for their new series, "L.A.'s Finest," in Madrid, Spain.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba showed off chic designer looks at a photocall for their new TV series “L.A.’s Finest” in Madrid, Spain on Monday. Both actresses wore sandals but while Alba went for towering platforms, the “Bring It On” alum chose a strappy minimalist style.

Union, who works with stylist Thomas Christos Kikis, modeled a black and white Prada dress featuring a polka-dot design and a feathered skirt. The 46-year-old teamed the frock with a headpiece and Tabitha Simmons’ Eve black satin sandals. The silhouette from the U.K. designer retails for just under $600.

jessica alba, alaia vintage, gabrielle union, prada, tabitha simmons
Jessica Alba (L) wearing a vintage Alaia look with Gabrielle Union, who is wearing a Prada dress.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Jessica Alba sported a vintage Alaia ensemble consisting of an oversize teal crop top and a flared striped skirt. For shoes, she wore a pair of sky-high white lace peep-toe platforms. The mother of three accessorized with a  white bag and silver Jennifer Fisher hoops.

jessica alba, gabrielle union, tabitha simmons
A close-up look at Jessica Alba (L) wearing white lace peep-toe platforms while Union is rocking slinky black Tabitha Simmons sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

In the video below, Manolo Blahnik reveals what it’s like working with Rihanna.

