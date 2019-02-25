Jessica Alba Slays in a Gorgeous Black Dress and Pointy Pumps at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

The Vanity Fair Oscars party tonight in Los Angeles brought out just as much stunning fashion as the Oscars itself.

Leading the pack was Jessica Alba. The Honest Company owner slayed in a black Narcisco Rodriguez jersey gown with no back, which she paired with Jimmy Choo Smokey pumps.

Cash Warren and Jessica Alba. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The starlet wore her hair pulled back and accessorized with hoop earrings.

Elsewhere on the red carpet, Tracee Ellis Ross commanded attention in a red-hot Versace gown with silver detailing. The “Black-ish” lead accessorized with Christian Louboutin heels and earrings by Nikos Koulis.

Tracee Ellis Ross CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Elizabeth Banks stepped out in red, too, revealing a flash of her toned midriff in an ensemble by Monique Lhuillier. Jimmy Choo’s Kendra platform sandals finished off the “Hunger Games” star’s bold look.

Elizabeth Banks CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Also looking chic was Sofia Vergara, who sported a low-cut floral gown that was belted at the waist. The “Modern Family” actress was joined by husband Joe Manganiello, who was dapper in a black tuxedo by Isaia and dress shoes.

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Renée Zellweger, meanwhile, stepped out in a leggy black long-sleeved dress with an edgy thigh-high slit. The slit revealed a pair of black ankle-strap Jimmy Choo Helix pumps.

Renée Zellweger CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Rounding out the pack of well-dressed celebrities was Gabrielle Union. The new mother took to the red carpet in a strapless red Valentino gown.

Gabrielle Union CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock



Want more?

Spike Lee Wins at the Oscars in Gold Jordan Sneakers & a Purple Suit Paying Homage to Prince

J-Lo, Lady Gaga and More Best-Dressed Stars at the 2019 Oscars

Dresses With Sensual Slits Are Trending at the Oscars