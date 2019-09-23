Jenny McCarthy Chooses Studded Combat Boots for Emmy Awards

Pointy-toe pumps and strappy sandals are the go-to footwear choices to pair with red carpet gowns.

But Jenny McCarthy went for a different shoe look — combat boots — at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles tonight.

The 46-year-old actress wore a pale blue Alexander McQueen pre-fall ’19 dress with a strapless neckline and high-low hemline.

Jenny McCarthy at the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

While the dress was paired with crystal-covered, ankle-strap sandals in the Alexander McQueen lookbook, McCarthy gave her look a punky feel with her shoes — a pair of block-heeled, lace-up booties with stud detailing.

A close-up look at Jenny McCarthy’s booties at the Emmys. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Masked Singer” judge completed her look with a chunky chain necklace. She wore her platinum locks pulled up into a bun.

McCarthy was on her feet for longer than most of the stars, as she hosted the Fox red carpet broadcast. Thus, the Playboy alum may have chosen a block heel over a stiletto for a practical reason — increased comfort and stability — rather than as a fashion statement.

For the fourth time in Emmys history, this year’s ceremony is host-free. However, big names are among the presenters, including Zendaya, Viola Davis and Michael Douglas. Departing television programs, most notably “Game of Thrones,” will also be honored throughout the night.

