Jennifer Lopez Works Out in Miami in All-White Look With Her Go-To Sneakers

Jennifer Lopez wore an all-white look for her workout in Miami yesterday.

The 50-year-old multihyphenate sported a long-sleeved, cropped white shirt paired with high-waisted, silver-spotted Beyond Yoga leggings ($52.50 on Bloomingdales.com).

Jennifer Lopez wears an all-white outfit with The Kooples x Slick Woods sneakers at the gym in Miami, Dec. 14. CREDIT: Splash News

For shoes, the “Hustlers” actress went with her high-top The Kooples x Slick Woods trainers. The futuristic kicks have a knit, sock-fit upper, calfskin leather straps and a chunky rubber outsole. While the shoes — which Lopez has worn at least three times in the past week — are now sold out, they previously retailed for $325 on Thekooples.com.

A close-up look at J-Lo’s The Kooples x Slick Woods sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

The “El Anillo” singer accessorized with hoop earrings, cat-eye sunglasses from her Quay collaboration and a croc-print Max Mara tote.

J-Lo was first spotted in her The Kooples x Slick Woods kicks this August. For an Aug. 28 workout in Miami, Lopez wore the sneakers with a cropped top and bike shorts from Naked Wardrobe. She added a pop of color to her otherwise all-white look with a chartreuse Hermès Birkin bag.

Jennifer Lopez in The Kooples x Slick Woods sneakers at the gym in Miami in August 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

Whether she’s at the gym or on the red carpet, Lopez tends to make headlines for her fashion choices, which has translated over the years into high-profile gigs with brands like Giuseppe Zanotti and Guess. The A-lister added another line to her fashion resumé last month, signing on as the newest ambassador of Coach.

