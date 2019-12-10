Sign up for our newsletter today!

Jennifer Lopez Wears Futuristic White High-Tops at the Gym in Miami

By Ella Chochrek
Jennifer Lopez
1997
1997
1997
1998
Jennifer Lopez’s gym style is chicer than most.

The 50-year-old singer was spotted at her gym in Miami yesterday, Dec. 9, wearing a fashionable workout look.

J-Lo sported a pale gray sweater with the sleeves rolled up, layered over white snake-print leggings from Niyama Sol ($88 on the brand’s site).

Jennifer Lopez, j-lo, gym style, miami, gym, niyama sol leggings, snake-print leggings, white handbag, white sunglasses, hoop earrings, is all smiles as she heads to the gym after being nominated for a Golden Globe. The actress, 50, is up for the Best Supporting Actress gong for her acclaimed role as stripper Ramona in the movie 'Hustlers'. It's the first time in 21 years JLo has received a Globes nomination - her first and only time was in 1998 for her part in 'Selena'. She beamed with joy as she arrived for a workout in Miami, Florida, with fiance Alex Rodriguez on Monday afternoon.Pictured: Jennifer Lopez,Alex RodriguezRef: SPL5134616 091219 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Jennifer Lopez wears The Kooples x Slick Woods sneakers in Miami on Dec. 9.
CREDIT: Splash News
Jennifer Lopez, j-lo, the kooples x slick woods, high-top sneakers, florida, december 2019
A close-up look at Jennifer Lopez’s The Kooples x Slick Woods sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash News

For shoes, the “Hustlers” actress went with high-top The Kooples x Slick Woods trainers. The futuristic kicks have a knit, sock-fit upper, calfskin leather straps and a chunky rubber outsole. While the shoes are now sold out, they previously retailed for $325 on Thekooples.com.

The Kooples x Slick Woods, high-top sneakers,
The Kooples x Slick Woods high-top sneakers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of The Kooples

Lopez completed her look with hoop earrings, oversize sunglasses and a white tote bag.

In recent years, J-Lo has favored two sneaker silhouettes for the gym: the Adidas Edge 3 Lux and the Nike Air Presto. But yesterday’s The Kooples x Slick Woods kicks aren’t new to her wardrobe.

For an August workout in Miami, Lopez wore the sneakers with a crop top and bike shorts from Naked Wardrobe. She added a pop of color to her otherwise all-white look with a chartreuse Hermès Birkin bag.

Jennifer Lopez, celebrity style, gym, Miami, sneakers, bike shorts, legs, abs, sports bra, toned arms, sunglasses, Hermes, birkin bag,
Jennifer Lopez in The Kooples x Slick Woods sneakers at the gym in Miami in August 2019.
CREDIT: Splash News

While sneakers are a must for the gym, the “Second Act” star tends to choose high heels for on-duty appearances. Go-to brands include Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti and Jessica Rich.

Click through the gallery to see how Jennifer Lopez’s style has evolved.

