Jennifer Lopez Wears Futuristic White High-Tops at the Gym in Miami

Jennifer Lopez’s gym style is chicer than most.

The 50-year-old singer was spotted at her gym in Miami yesterday, Dec. 9, wearing a fashionable workout look.

J-Lo sported a pale gray sweater with the sleeves rolled up, layered over white snake-print leggings from Niyama Sol ($88 on the brand’s site).

Jennifer Lopez wears The Kooples x Slick Woods sneakers in Miami on Dec. 9. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Jennifer Lopez’s The Kooples x Slick Woods sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

For shoes, the “Hustlers” actress went with high-top The Kooples x Slick Woods trainers. The futuristic kicks have a knit, sock-fit upper, calfskin leather straps and a chunky rubber outsole. While the shoes are now sold out, they previously retailed for $325 on Thekooples.com.

The Kooples x Slick Woods high-top sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of The Kooples

Lopez completed her look with hoop earrings, oversize sunglasses and a white tote bag.

In recent years, J-Lo has favored two sneaker silhouettes for the gym: the Adidas Edge 3 Lux and the Nike Air Presto. But yesterday’s The Kooples x Slick Woods kicks aren’t new to her wardrobe.

For an August workout in Miami, Lopez wore the sneakers with a crop top and bike shorts from Naked Wardrobe. She added a pop of color to her otherwise all-white look with a chartreuse Hermès Birkin bag.

Jennifer Lopez in The Kooples x Slick Woods sneakers at the gym in Miami in August 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

While sneakers are a must for the gym, the “Second Act” star tends to choose high heels for on-duty appearances. Go-to brands include Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti and Jessica Rich.

