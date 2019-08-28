Jennifer Lopez’s All-White Workout Look Includes These Futuristic High-Top Sneakers

Jennifer Lopez loves to work out, and she’s perfected the formula for chic gym style over the years.

The 50-year-old showed off her latest fashionable workout look today in Miami — an all-white look that included an ab-baring crop top and knee-length bike shorts.

J-Lo heading to the gym in Miami on Aug. 28. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, J-Lo selected futuristic high-top sneakers that fit like a boot. The “On the Floor” singer’s chunky kicks were from The Kooples’ capsule with model and Rihanna muse Slick Woods. The sneakers have a knit, sock-fit upper with trendy calfskin leather straps and a chunky rubber sole.

A close-up look at J-Lo’s The Kooples x Slick Woods sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

The shoes are available for purchase on TheKooples.com for $325.

The Kooples x Slick Woods high-top sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of The Kooples

Lopez accessorized her look with sunglasses and a bright yellow Hermes Birkin bag.

Jennifer Lopez in The Kooples x Slick Woods sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

When it comes to gym shoes, the “Second Act” star has her favorites. She often steps out in the Adidas Edge 3 Lux or the Nike Air Presto. Today’s The Kooples x Slick Woods kicks marked a change of pace, although the high-cut and futuristic details are somewhat reminiscent of the Air Presto.

Outside of the gym, Lopez can mostly be found in high heels. Among her favorite designer brands are Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti. (She collaborated with Zanotti on two capsule shoe collections.)

“Jennifer is an icon and has an innate sense of style. My shoes are made for strong women who want to feel fabulous, and Jennifer is the epitome of that,” the designer told FN of working with the A-lister.

