Jennifer Lopez Previews Her Shimmery Wedding Dress With 5-Inch Heels for ‘Marry Me’ Movie

By Claudia Miller
After months of being engaged to former Yankees player Alex Rodriguez, we finally are getting a glimpse at Jennifer Lopez in a wedding dress. Unfortunately, this dress is just for show as she films on the set of her new movie, “Marry Me.”

The actress was seen in New York today in a princess-style strapless embellished wedding gown and matching glittery veil.

j. lo, jlo, jennifer lopez, Marry Me, movie set, wedding dress
Jennifer Lopez in a wedding dress on the set of “Marry Me” in New York.
CREDIT: Splash News

Part of her costume for the film included a pair of platform heels done in a white satinlike finish. The sandals came with straps across the toe and ankle set on a sky-high stiletto heel.

j. lo, jlo, jennifer lopez, marry Me, movie set, wedding dress
Jennifer Lopez in a wedding dress on the set of “Marry Me” in New York.
CREDIT: Splash News
j. lo, jlo, jennifer lopez, marry Me, movie set, wedding dress
A closer look at Jennifer Lopez’s platform heels on the set of “Marry Me.”
CREDIT: Splash News

In “Marry Me,” Lopez plays a pop star who gets left at the altar and instead marries a random man in the crowd. The film stars Owen Wilson, Sarah Silverman and more; it’s set to release next year.

