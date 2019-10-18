Jennifer Lopez Previews Her Shimmery Wedding Dress With 5-Inch Heels for ‘Marry Me’ Movie

After months of being engaged to former Yankees player Alex Rodriguez, we finally are getting a glimpse at Jennifer Lopez in a wedding dress. Unfortunately, this dress is just for show as she films on the set of her new movie, “Marry Me.”

The actress was seen in New York today in a princess-style strapless embellished wedding gown and matching glittery veil.

Jennifer Lopez in a wedding dress on the set of “Marry Me” in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

Part of her costume for the film included a pair of platform heels done in a white satinlike finish. The sandals came with straps across the toe and ankle set on a sky-high stiletto heel.

Jennifer Lopez in a wedding dress on the set of “Marry Me” in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Jennifer Lopez’s platform heels on the set of “Marry Me.” CREDIT: Splash News

In “Marry Me,” Lopez plays a pop star who gets left at the altar and instead marries a random man in the crowd. The film stars Owen Wilson, Sarah Silverman and more; it’s set to release next year.

