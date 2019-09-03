J-Lo Wears 4.5-Inch Sandals With Crystals on the Beach in St. Tropez

Walking on sand in heels is no small feat — but leave it to Jennifer Lopez to figure it out.

The 50-year-old wore soaring sandals on the beach in St. Tropez with fiancé Alex Rodriguez yesterday.

J-Lo sported a long-sleeved white crop top with a tie at the midriff and a blue and white polka-dot maxi skirt with a leg-baring slit.

Jennifer Lopez on the beach in St. Tropez on Sept. 2. CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, the “On the Floor” singer selected Gucci wedge sandals set on a 4.5-inch heel. Called the Carolina, the style has a slender gold ankle-strap and a heel made of braided jute. J-Lo’s pair featured crystal embellishment at the toe strap.

A close-up look at Jennifer Lopez’s Gucci wedges. CREDIT: MEGA

The pop star completed her look with oversized Jennifer Fisher hoops and a pair of sunglasses from her Quay collaboration (available for $60 on Nordstrom.com).

While this isn’t the first time J-Lo has opted for a wedge, she’s spotted more often in stilettos or flat shoes. When it comes to off-duty style, the “Second Act” star often reaches for sneakers — like Alexander McQueen lifestyle kicks or the Nike Air Presto, her go-to for the gym. For appearances on the red carpet, soaring stilettos are her favorite, from brands such as Jimmy Choo, Casadei and Giuseppe Zanotti.

In addition to wearing Zanotti’s designs, Lopez teamed up with the designer on two capsule shoe collections.

“She’s a strong woman with a strong personality and is fantastically rare,” Zanotti told FN of their collaboration in a 2017 interview. “For me, I was very honored to work with her.”

In the video below, Donna Karan talks her new shoes with Kenneth Cole and more.

