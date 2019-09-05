Jennifer Lopez’s Chic Vacation Style Includes a Floppy Hat & Sparkly Gladiator Sandals

It may be September, but Jennifer Lopez is still showing off her summer style.

The 50-year-old wore a chic, beachy look yesterday during a St. Tropez vacation with fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

J-Lo sported a cream-colored Sabo playsuit with puff sleeves and a tie at the waist.

Jennifer Lopez in a playsuit and gladiator sandals CREDIT: Mega For footwear, the pop star went with flat gladiator sandals. The nude sandals featured spiky studs with sparkly gold detailing on the toe-strap.

A closer look at J-Lo’s sandals. CREDIT: Mega

Gladiators date back to ancient times, when Greek and Roman soldiers wore them for battle. A recurring trend in the sandal world, the gladiator can sometimes make legs look short and stumpy — but Lopez’s were a more flattering rendition, with thin straps and a silhouette that cut off at the ankle, rather than winding up the calf.

The “On The Floor” singer completed her look with an oversized, floppy hat, gold earrings with her name on them and a tan Chanel handbag.

Meanwhile, A-Rod wore head-to-toe white with subtle pops of black. The former New York Yankee looked stylish in a T-shirt, jeans, and sneakers with a black strap across the toe.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez on a vacation in St. Tropez. CREDIT: MEGA Over the years, Lopez has developed a status as a verifiable style star, thanks to buzzy red carpet style and collaborations with brands like Giuseppe Zanotti and Quay. That reputation was further cemented in June, when she received the 2019 Fashion Icon Award from the CFDA.

