Jennifer Lopez Keeps Comfy in These Shoes When She’s Not in Heels on ‘Hustlers’ Movie Set

Jennifer Lopez steps out on the set of 'Hustlers' in New York in a pair of Ugg slippers, April 25.

Jennifer Lopez has been all around New York this month filming her new movie, “Hustlers.”

Yesterday the actress braved the rainy weather as she walked on the set in a robe covering her green dress.

A close-up of Jennifer Lopez’s Ugg slippers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

As she walked around behind the scenes, J-Lo kept it comfortable in a set of tan slip-on Ugg slippers. The shoe features a sheepskin lining and a rubber sole, with similar styles retailing for $85.

She then joined her co-stars Lili Reinhart and Keke Palmer at a table to sip on a glass of wine for a scene. Palmer, left, wore a pair of snakeskin pants over black sandals while Reinhart had on a blue dress with brown wedges.

(L-R): Keke Palmer, Jennifer Lopez and Lili Reinhart on the set o “Hustlers” in New York, April 25. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Inspired by a 2016 article by Jessica Pressler, “Hustlers” centers around a group of former strip club employees who come together to hustle their rich Wall Street clients.

The movie also stars Constance Wu, Julia Stiles and Cardi B, among others.

