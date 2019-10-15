J-Lo Looks Cozy on Set in Ugg Slippers & Her Bathrobe

Jennifer Lopez may be a pro at walking in stilettos, but when she’s on set of her films, she tends to stick with cozier footwear.

The 50-year-old pop star was spotted on set of her upcoming rom-com, “Marry Me,” yesterday in New York clad in a fluffy white bathrobe and Ugg slippers.

Jennifer Lopez on the “Marry Me” set wearing a robe and Ugg slippers on Oct. 14. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at J-Lo’s Ugg slippers. CREDIT: Splash News

The slippers boasted a sheepskin upper and a shearling lining, with a sturdy sole designed specifically for indoor-outdoor wear. The shoes are available to shop in a number of colorways on Nordstrom.com for $120, including in the “Chestnut” hue J-Lo chose.

Ugg “Chestnut” shearling slippers. CREDIT: Nordstrom.com

While Lopez is keeping comfy when the cameras aren’t rolling, her character’s on-screen style is considerably more glammed up. The “Shades of Blue” actress filmed on Oct. 2 clad in a sequined red dress and PVC sandals set on a stiletto heel from Femme Shoes.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a shiny red dress and Femme Shoes sandals filming in New York on Oct. 2. CREDIT: Splash News

When it comes to on-set style, Lopez has long been a fan of Ugg. She chose the brand’s slippers this spring while working on her film “Hustlers,” out now in theaters.

Jennifer Lopez steps out on the set of ‘Hustlers’ in New York in a pair of Ugg slippers on April 25. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For performances and red carpets, the “Jenny from the Block” singer tends to wear heels — often from designer labels like Giuseppe Zanotti, Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin. She even collaborated with Zanotti on capsule collections that released in 2017.

