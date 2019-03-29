Jennifer Lopez Wears Ugg Boots With a Cozy Robe on ‘Hustlers’ Movie Set

J-Lo shows off her engagement ring while snapping a selfie.

Jennifer Lopez is busy at work on her new stripper movie, “Hustlers,” which started filming in NYC this week. And yesterday, the newly engaged multihyphenate was spotted on-set sporting a pair of boots that many of us have had in our closet at one time or another.

Stepping out alongside her sister, Lynda, J-Lo showed off a soft-looking gray hooded robe paired with Ugg Australia’s popular Bailey Button II boots in chestnut suede. The style, which retails for $170, features a fluffy genuine shearling lining and a wooden logo button-and-loop closure.

J-Lo wearing a cozy gray robe with chestnut Ugg Australia Bailey Button II boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 49-year-old “Dinero” singer also donned an assortment of jewelry including a necklace, various rings, bracelets and oversized hoop earrings.

In the same day, Lopez was snapped wearing a cozy light gray hoodie and matching sweatpants, which she styled with gray crushed-velvet ankle boots boasting a classic lace-up silhouette. She completed her look with glamorous Chanel shades, hoops and her massive engagement ring.

Jennifer Lopez wearing Chanel sunglasses with a light gray sweatsuit and gray velvet boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Jennifer Lopez wearing a pair of gray crushed-velvet low ankle boots featuring a classic lace-up silhouette. CREDIT: Shutterstock

