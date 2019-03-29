Jennifer Lopez Wears Ugg Boots With a Cozy Robe on ‘Hustlers’ Movie Set

Jennifer Lopez is busy at work on her new stripper movie, “Hustlers,” which started filming in NYC this week. And yesterday, the newly engaged multihyphenate was spotted on-set sporting a pair of boots that many of us have had in our closet at one time or another.
Stepping out alongside her sister, Lynda, J-Lo showed off a soft-looking gray hooded robe paired with Ugg Australia’s popular Bailey Button II boots in chestnut suede. The style, which retails for $170, features a fluffy genuine shearling lining and a wooden logo button-and-loop closure.
The 49-year-old “Dinero” singer also donned an assortment of jewelry including a necklace, various rings, bracelets and oversized hoop earrings.
In the same day, Lopez was snapped wearing a cozy light gray hoodie and matching sweatpants, which she styled with gray crushed-velvet ankle boots boasting a classic lace-up silhouette. She completed her look with glamorous Chanel shades, hoops and her massive engagement ring.
Flip through the gallery for more of J-Lo’s best street-style looks.
Want more?
Jennifer Lopez Sizzles in Leather Trench Coat & Platform Thigh-High Boots