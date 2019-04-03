Sign up for our newsletter today!

Jennifer Lopez Gives Menswear-Inspo a Feminine Twist in a Chic Tuxedo and Zipper Booties

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

As per usual, Jennifer Lopez turned heads in the Big Apple today.

The iconic entertainer, who has been busy filming her new stripper movie “Hustlers” in the city, was spotted leaving an interview with Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio station to promote her new single “Medicine.” J-Lo hit the streets in a chic tuxedo look for the appearance.

jennifer lopez style
Jennifer Lopez spotted visiting an office building in Manhattan to promote her new single on Wednesday.
CREDIT: Splash

The mother of two donned a black cropped tuxedo over a white shirt paired with black pants and sky-high stiletto boots. She chose a black style featuring a pointed toe and zipper detail split down the front.

jennifer lopez style
Jennifer Lopez wearing a black tuxedo with pointy black leather stiletto boots featuring a center zipper detail.
CREDIT: Splash

Lopez pulled her ensemble together with oversized sunglasses, a Chanel chain shoulder bag, diamond earrings and a long high ponytail.

jennifer lopez shoe style
A close-up look at Jennifer Lopez wearing black leather boots with a pointed toe and a center zipper detail.
CREDIT: Splash

