Jennifer Lopez Gives Menswear-Inspo a Feminine Twist in a Chic Tuxedo and Zipper Booties

As per usual, Jennifer Lopez turned heads in the Big Apple today.
The iconic entertainer, who has been busy filming her new stripper movie “Hustlers” in the city, was spotted leaving an interview with Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio station to promote her new single “Medicine.” J-Lo hit the streets in a chic tuxedo look for the appearance.
The mother of two donned a black cropped tuxedo over a white shirt paired with black pants and sky-high stiletto boots. She chose a black style featuring a pointed toe and zipper detail split down the front.
Lopez pulled her ensemble together with oversized sunglasses, a Chanel chain shoulder bag, diamond earrings and a long high ponytail.
