J-Lo Wears Ruffled Jumpsuit & Crystal-Covered Stilettos at Toronto Film Festival

By Ella Chochrek
With her latest look, Jennifer Lopez proved that white works even after Labor Day.

The 50-year-old multi-hyphenate posed for a “Hustlers” portrait session at the Toronto International Film Festival Sunday wearing a gorgeous, dressed-up white jumpsuit.

j-lo, christian louboutin, stilettos, crystal pumps, celebrity style, Lorene Scafaria, Jennifer Lopez. Lorene Scafaria, left, writer/director of the film "Hustlers," poses with cast member Jennifer Lopez during the Toronto International Film Festival, in Toronto2019 TIFF - "Hustlers" Portrait Session, Toronto, USA - 08 Sep 2019
Lorene Scafaria (L) and Jennifer Lopez pose at the “Hustlers” portrait session on Sept. 8 during the Toronto International Film Festival.
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Shutterstock
j-lo, christian louboutin, stilettos, crystal pumps, celebrity style, Lorene Scafaria, Jennifer Lopez. Lorene Scafaria, left, writer/director of the film "Hustlers," poses with cast member Jennifer Lopez during the Toronto International Film Festival, in Toronto2019 TIFF - "Hustlers" Portrait Session, Toronto, USA - 08 Sep 2019
A close-up look at J-Lo’s see-through Louboutin heels.
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Shutterstock

The one-piece, which featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, with deeply ruffled detailing and slim pant legs, was from Solace London’s resort ’20 collection.

Lopez teamed the jumpsuit with soaring stilettos from Christian Louboutin. The shoes were covered in hand-applied Swarovski crystals, with a glittery 4-inch heel and a pointed silhouette. The pumps are available for purchase on Barneys.com for $1,200.

Christian Louboutin Follies Strass
Christian Louboutin crystal-covered pumps.
CREDIT: Barneys.com

Louboutin is one of the “Shades of Blue” star’s go-to shoe brands for events. She often steps out in styles from top designers like Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti and Tom Ford.

The “On the Floor” singer completed her look with diamonds, including a glittery anklet. She wore her hair pulled back into a half-up, half-down style and went with a natural makeup look.

Jennifer Lopez, solace London jumpsuit, christian louboutin shoes, crystal covered stilettos, Jennifer Lopez out and about, Toronto International Film Festival, Canada - 08 Sep 2019
Jennifer Lopez out and about in Toronto on Sept. 8.
CREDIT: Odette Martin/Shutterstock

While J-Lo often goes with designer labels, she also can’t resist a bargain pair of heels. On Saturday at the “Hustlers” premiere, Lopez wore gold sandals from Femme Shoes that retail for just $150. The “World of Dance” judge paired the accessibly priced heels with a daffodil yellow Maison Yeya fall ’19 couture gown.

Jennifer Lopez, Maison Yeya, yellow dress, legs, cleavage, gold sandals, stilettos, femme la shoes, 'Hustlers' premiere, Arrivals, Toronto International Film Festival, Canada - 07 Sep 2019
Jennifer Lopez poses at the “Hustlers” premiere at TIFF.
CREDIT: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see photos of J-Lo’s style evolution. 

