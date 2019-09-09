J-Lo Wears Ruffled Jumpsuit & Crystal-Covered Stilettos at Toronto Film Festival

With her latest look, Jennifer Lopez proved that white works even after Labor Day.

The 50-year-old multi-hyphenate posed for a “Hustlers” portrait session at the Toronto International Film Festival Sunday wearing a gorgeous, dressed-up white jumpsuit.

Lorene Scafaria (L) and Jennifer Lopez pose at the “Hustlers” portrait session on Sept. 8 during the Toronto International Film Festival. CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Shutterstock

A close-up look at J-Lo’s see-through Louboutin heels. CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Shutterstock

The one-piece, which featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, with deeply ruffled detailing and slim pant legs, was from Solace London’s resort ’20 collection.

Lopez teamed the jumpsuit with soaring stilettos from Christian Louboutin. The shoes were covered in hand-applied Swarovski crystals, with a glittery 4-inch heel and a pointed silhouette. The pumps are available for purchase on Barneys.com for $1,200.

Christian Louboutin crystal-covered pumps. CREDIT: Barneys.com

Louboutin is one of the “Shades of Blue” star’s go-to shoe brands for events. She often steps out in styles from top designers like Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti and Tom Ford.

The “On the Floor” singer completed her look with diamonds, including a glittery anklet. She wore her hair pulled back into a half-up, half-down style and went with a natural makeup look.

Jennifer Lopez out and about in Toronto on Sept. 8. CREDIT: Odette Martin/Shutterstock

While J-Lo often goes with designer labels, she also can’t resist a bargain pair of heels. On Saturday at the “Hustlers” premiere, Lopez wore gold sandals from Femme Shoes that retail for just $150. The “World of Dance” judge paired the accessibly priced heels with a daffodil yellow Maison Yeya fall ’19 couture gown.

Jennifer Lopez poses at the “Hustlers” premiere at TIFF. CREDIT: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

