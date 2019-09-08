J-Lo Slays the Red Carpet at Toronto Film Festival in $150 Spike Heels

Even Jennifer Lopez likes a bargain pair of heels.

The 50-year-old attended the “Hustlers” premiere at Toronto International Film Festival last night wearing a pair of gold sandals that cost under $150.

Jennifer Lopez on the red carpet at Toronto International Film Festival. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A detail shot of Jennifer Lopez’s heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “On the Floor” singer went with heels from Femme Shoes, a Los Angeles-based brand with celebrity fans including Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie. Lopez’s sandals had a pointed silhouette, a 4.5-inch stiletto heel and a faux snakeskin exterior. The shoes are available on the brand’s website for $149.

Femme Shoes’ Ford sandal. CREDIT: Femme

The “Shades of Blue” actress teamed the accessibly priced sandals with a daffodil yellow Maison Yeya fall ’19 couture gown. She completed her look with Amwaj jewels and a Judith Leiber clutch shaped like a stack of dollar bills.

Jennifer Lopez poses at the “Hustlers” premiere at TIFF. CREDIT: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

While J-Lo went with accessibly priced footwear yesterday, she often goes for designer shoes from the likes of Jimmy Choo, Tom Ford and Giuseppe Zanotti. The A-lister collaborated with Zanotti on two capsule shoe collections, featuring wedge sneakers, strappy sandals and cut-out booties.

“When you work with an artist like Giuseppe, who is so skilled with the details, you learn so much,” Lopez told FN in 2017. “I would say, ‘Should we make the straps skinnier in the front?’ And he would say no. ‘Can I add crystals here?’ He would say yes. It was a fun collaboration.”

