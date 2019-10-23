J-Lo Films Rom-Com in 5.3-Inch Platform Sandals Covered in Crystals

Jennifer Lopez knows how to work a red carpet — even when she’s in character for a film role.

The 50-year-old pop star was spotted filming a scene from her upcoming romantic comedy, “Marry Me,” clad in a sparkly look worthy of photographers’ snaps.

J-Lo sported a silver Michael Costello custom gown with a thigh-high slit — perfect for showing off her footwear.

Owen Wilson and Jennifer Lopez film “Marry Me” in New York on Oct. 22. CREDIT: Splash News

The “Maid in Manhattan” actress added 5.3 inches of height with her shoes, a pair of velvet Tom Ford sandals with crystal-embellished trim. While the dress was one of a kind, the platform heels are available to shop on Neimanmarcus.com for around $3,300.

Tom Ford platform sandals with crystal trim. CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

The A-lister was joined on the red carpet by co-star Owen Wilson, who looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo and shiny dress shoes.

After years of red carpets and other events, J-Lo is a pro at walking in high heels — but when the cameras weren’t rolling, she swapped her Tom Ford heels for cozier footwear.

Jennifer Lopez wears Ugg slippers in between takes on the “Marry Me” set. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In between takes, the “On the Floor” hit maker put a white bathrobe over her gown. She switched out the sandals for Ugg slippers. Retailing for $120 on Nordstrom.com, the slippers have a shearling lining, a sheepskin upper and a durable outsole, intended for indoor-outdoor use. Lopez selected hers in the “Chestnut” colorway.

Ugg “Chestnut” shearling slippers. CREDIT: Nordstrom.com

