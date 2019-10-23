Sign up for our newsletter today!

J-Lo Films Rom-Com in 5.3-Inch Platform Sandals Covered in Crystals

By Ella Chochrek
Actress Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson and Maluma film ‘Marry Me’ in New Yrk City
Jennifer Lopez knows how to work a red carpet — even when she’s in character for a film role.

The 50-year-old pop star was spotted filming a scene from her upcoming romantic comedy, “Marry Me,” clad in a sparkly look worthy of photographers’ snaps.

J-Lo sported a silver Michael Costello custom gown with a thigh-high slit — perfect for showing off her footwear.

jennifer lopez, legs, michael costello, silver dress, legs, thigh-high slit, tom ford, crystal embellished sandals, platform heels, owen wilson, tuxedo,
Owen Wilson and Jennifer Lopez film “Marry Me” in New York on Oct. 22.
CREDIT: Splash News

The “Maid in Manhattan” actress added 5.3 inches of height with her shoes, a pair of velvet Tom Ford sandals with crystal-embellished trim. While the dress was one of a kind, the platform heels are available to shop on Neimanmarcus.com for around $3,300.

Tom Ford, crystal trim, sandals, platform heels
Tom Ford platform sandals with crystal trim.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

The A-lister was joined on the red carpet by co-star Owen Wilson, who looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo and shiny dress shoes.

After years of red carpets and other events, J-Lo is a pro at walking in high heels — but when the cameras weren’t rolling, she swapped her Tom Ford heels for cozier footwear.

Jennifer Lopez, michael costello, silver dress, bathrobe, ugg slippers,
Jennifer Lopez wears Ugg slippers in between takes on the “Marry Me” set.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

In between takes, the “On the Floor” hit maker put a white bathrobe over her gown. She switched out the sandals for Ugg slippers. Retailing for $120 on Nordstrom.com, the slippers have a shearling lining, a sheepskin upper and a durable outsole, intended for indoor-outdoor use. Lopez selected hers in the “Chestnut” colorway.

Ugg , shearling slippers, "Chestnut
Ugg "Chestnut" shearling slippers.
CREDIT: Nordstrom.com

