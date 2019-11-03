J-Lo Performs in Fierce Thigh-Highs With Her Name on Them iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina

When it comes to onstage style, Jennifer Lopez never disappoints — and her latest ensemble was no exception.

The 50-year-old pop star hit the stage at iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina last night clad in a fierce ensemble.

Jennifer Lopez performs at iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina in Miami on Nov. 2. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lopez wore a head-to-toe Michael Ngo spring ’19 look — but with some custom flare. The “Jenny from the Block” singer sported a white and black zip-up bodysuit with a high neckline and belted waist.

Jennifer Lopez performs at iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina in Miami on Nov. 2. CREDIT: Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

For shoes, she selected shiny thigh-high boots. The shoes had a mostly black exterior, with silver chevron accents and the “Hustlers” star’s first and last names spelled out in contrasting fonts.

A close-up look at J-Lo’s boots. CREDIT: Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

J-Lo started the night off wearing a windbreaker-style jacket with her name emblazoned in the same two fonts, but quickly took the garment off as her performance got underway.

Over the years, Lopez has developed a status as a verifiable style star, thanks to buzzy red carpet looks and collaborations with brands such as Giuseppe Zanotti and Quay. That reputation was further cemented in June, when she received the 2019 Fashion Icon Award from the CFDA.

When it comes to her off-stage shoe style, the “Shades of Blue” actress likes Timberland workboots, Alexander McQueen oversole trainers and her Nike Air Presto running shoes.

