Jennifer Lopez Looks Cozy in an Oversize Sweater & Uggs in LA

Jennifer Lopez may be a huge star, but her coffee run look is pretty relatable.

The 50-year-old multi-hyphenate was spotted out about in Los Angeles alongside fiancé Alex Rodriguez yesterday wearing a comfy-chic look that included relatively affordable Ugg boots.

Aside from the boots, Lopez wore an oversize beige turtleneck sweater with black leggings.

Jennifer Lopez wears an oversize sweater, leggings and Ugg boots in Los Angeles, Dec. 30. CREDIT: Splash News

While she owns multiple Ugg silhouettes, J-Lo yesterday went with the brand’s Bailey Button II boots. The shearling-lined boots have a water-repellent leather upper and a foam cushioned footbed. A signature logoed button-and-loop closure offers a fun touch to the look.

A close-up look at Jennifer Lopez’s Ugg boots. CREDIT: Splash News

The Bailey Button II is available to shop on Nordstrom.com for $170. While Lopez chose the Chestnut colorway, Nordstrom stocks the shoes in other shades such as black, navy and gray.

Ugg Bailey Button II. CREDIT: Nordstrom

The “Hustlers” actress wore her hair pulled into a bun and accessorized with oversize black sunglasses.

When it comes to her typical off-duty style, J-Lo can often be found in more casual footwear, including Alexander McQueen oversize sole sneakers and Timberland workboots. For red carpet and press appearances, the A-lister elevates her look with designer heels, choosing brands like Jimmy Choo, Tom Ford and Casadei.

Considered a style icon by many, Lopez has landed deals with brands such as Quay, Guess and Giuseppe Zanotti. In November, she added another line to her fashion resumé when she was named face of Coach.

