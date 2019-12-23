A-Rod Gives a Sneak Peek of J-Lo’s Slick Sneakers at Super Bowl Rehearsals

Alex Rodriguez is his fiancée, Jennifer Lopez’s, number one fan.

He took to social media to show a behind-the-scenes look at rehearsals for J-Lo’s upcoming Super Bowl performance in Miami, posting a video of Lopez and her young dancers.

The “Hustlers” star wore a set of black sock-style sneakers with a molded white outsole and leather straps and buckles. The chunky high-top Slick trainers from The Kooples features “Slick” debossed at the front of the toe on each shoe. The name is an apt one as they were designed in collaboration with supermodel Slick Woods. They retail for $325 and are also available in different colorways for a similar price range on the brand’s website.

Rodriguez captioned the post: “All they wanted was a little ice cream 🍦❤️ #superbowlrehearsals What’s your favorite ice cream flavor?”

The Kooples Slick chunky black high-top trainers. CREDIT: The Kooples

The former pro baseball player also posted a separate video of his fiancée dancing, jokingly writing: “This is how I feel about Christmas shopping.”

Lopez is set to perform at the 2020 Super Bowl on Feb. 2 in Miami alongside fellow singer Shakira.

