J-Lo Nails Casual Style in Turtleneck, Skinny Jeans & These Designer Sneakers Before Hitting the Gym

By Ella Chochrek
Jennifer Lopez, celebrity style, miami, may 2019
Jennifer Lopez
CREDIT: Splash News

Jennifer Lopez proved casual dressing can still be plenty chic on a brunch date with fiancé Alex Rodriguez in Miami yesterday.

The 49-year-old singer wore a blush turtleneck sweater tucked into a pair of distressed skinny jeans. For footwear, she went with chunky white low-top sneakers from Alexander McQueen.

Jennifer Lopez in skinny jeans and Alexander McQueen sneakers in Miami on May 29.
CREDIT: Splash News

A go-to shoe choice of Lopez’, the McQueen sneakers boast a platform rubber sole that adds just a bit more of a height boast than a regular sneaker. Her pair featured blush detailing at the tab, offering a subtle contrast to the otherwise all-white exterior. The playful shoes retail for $490 and are available for purchase on Farfetch.com.

jennifer lopez, alexander mcqueen sneakers, j-lo, celebrity style, skinny jeans,
A close-up look at J-Lo’s Alexander McQueen sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash News

The “On the Floor” hitmaker pulled together her look with accessories, choosing a pale blue studded crossbody bag from Valentino ($2,895), oversized gold hoop earrings and Tom Ford cat eye sunglasses.

Meanwhile, A-Rod wore a gray sweater tucked into corduroy pants. The ex-New York Yankee dressed down his look with Jordan Brand sneakers and a pair of aviator sunglasses.

Alex Rodriguez goes to brunch with Jennifer Lopez in Miami on May 29.
CREDIT: Splash News

Later in the day, J-Lo was spotted en route to the gym clad in workout gear. The “Shades of Blue” star sported a blush crewneck sweatshirt and Beyond Yoga leggings with rose gold ombré detailing.

Jennifer Lopez hits the gym in Miami on May 29.
CREDIT: Splash News

The actress’ shoes were her beloved Nike Air Presto sneakers. The retro-futuristic runner features a stretch-mesh upper and a signature molded TPU support cage. The sneakers are Lopez’ favorites for the gym — and she seems to own them in just about every colorway.

j-lo, nike air presto sneakers, gym style, miami, jennifer lopez shoe style
A close-up shot of J-Lo’s Nike sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash News

Click through the gallery to see Jennifer Lopez’ best street-style looks.

