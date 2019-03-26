Jennifer Lopez Wears a Sexy Newspaper-Print Top and Super-High Snakeskin Heels With A-Rod on ‘Hustlers’ Movie Set

Jennifer Lopez began filming on Tuesday her new stripper movie, “Hustlers,” co-starring Cardi B. The entertainer was spotted on-set with her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, wearing a sexy look complete with towering platforms.

Lopez showed off a newspaper-print tank top paired with skintight white jeans and white peep-toe pumps featuring a sky-high snakeskin platform sole. She also wore sunglasses and an assortment of jewelry including a pair of huge hoop earrings.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez holding hands on the set of “Hustlers” in NYC. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, A-Rod dressed in a navy sweater over a blue collared shirt, jeans and chunky black leather ankle boots with buckle straps. The former New York Yankees shortstop also wore sunglasses.

A closer look at A-Rod’s black leather buckle-strap boots and J-Lo’s white peep-toe pumps featuring a snakeskin-print platform. CREDIT: Splash

When J-Lo isn’t in costume on-set, she’s often seen in her favorite gym shoes, the Nike Air Presto Ultra Flyknit, as well as various high heels from the likes of Giuseppe Zanotti, whom she’s collaborated with, in addition to Charlotte Olympia and Casadei. This month, she’s been rocking Alexander McQueen’s popular oversized -sole sneakers almost nonstop.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a newspaper-print tank top with white jeans and white snakeskin platform pumps. CREDIT: Splash

