Jennifer Lopez Braves the Rain in $1,000 Crystal-Embellished Sneakers

jennifer-lopez-8
February 2019
January 2019
December 2018
December 2018
Jennifer Lopez braved the rain in the Big Apple wearing sneakers with a $1,000 price tag Thursday.

The 49-year-old entertainer stepped out in Manhattan wearing a chic-all-black look consisting of a Nicole Benisti Belleville parka featuring a furry hood over a Brunello Cucinelli V-neck sweater paired with the brand’s $1,525 black joggers.

Brunello Cucinelli, René Caovilla Crystal-embellished suede and leather sneakers, jennifer lopez, hermes birkin bag, quay x jlo sunglasses
Jennifer Lopez wearing a Brunello Cucinelli sweater and joggers with René Caovilla crystal-embellished sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash

For shoes, she chose René Caovilla’s white leather low-top sneakers trimmed with beige suede panels at each heel, which are hand-embellished with tiny rose gold crystals to match those embedded in the thick rubber soles. The style retails for $950. J-Lo accessorized with a pricey black Hermès Birkin bag and purple-tinted aviator sunglasses, dubbed The Playa, from her new Quay collaboration.

jennifer lopez shoe style, René Caovilla crystal-embellished sneakers
A closer look at René Caovilla’s white leather low-top sneakers trimmed with beige suede panels at each heel, which are hand-embellished with tiny rose gold crystals.
CREDIT: Splash

Last night, Lopez’s fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, took to Instagram to show off a special handwritten note from former President Barack Obama congratulating the couple on their engagement, which took place on March 9.

This means the world to us. #44

Flip through the gallery for more of J-Lo’s best street-style looks.

