J-Lo Is a Goddess in Gold Column Gown & Glistening Jewels + More Stars at 2019 Governors Awards

It’s only October — but awards season is already upon us.

Last night marked the first event on the calendar, the Governors Awards, which were held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Celebrities came dressed in their finest — including Jennifer Lopez, who is garnering Oscars buzz for her role in “Hustlers.”

J-Lo hit the red carpet in a golden column gown from the Reem Acra Paradise collection. She accessorized with glistening Harry Winston diamonds earrings and a matching necklace) and a Tyler Ellis clutch. Her shoes were not visible under the floor-length gown.

Jennifer Lopez in Reem Acra with Harry Winston jewels. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

Like Lopez, Scarlett Johansson went for the gold with her look — shoes included. Johansson sported a black and gold Celine gown with a leg-baring slit, perfect for showing off her pointy-toed Gianvito Rossi pumps. Jewels from D’Orazio completed the look.

Scarlett Johansson in a Celine gown and Gianvito Rossi shoes. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Gold was a clear trend of the night, as the colorway was also Regina King’s choice. The actress wore a white and gold Ralph & Russo gown with strappy Christian Louboutin Degrastrass PVC pumps, which feature crystal embellishment.

Regina King in Ralph & Russo with Louboutin shoes. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Charlize Theron opted for a sleek black-and-white look. The “Bombshell” star wore a Tom Ford gown in the classic color combo.

Charlize Theron in Tom Ford. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Dakota Johnson brought bridal vibes in a white crop top and full skirt from Brandon Maxwell. Messika jewels added some sparkle to her outfit.

Dakota Johnson wears Brandon Maxwell. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

