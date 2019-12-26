Jennifer Lopez Wears Red-Hot Look With Her Favorite Futuristic Sneakers for Christmas Eve Workout

The holiday season isn’t getting in the way of Jennifer Lopez’s workout regimen.

The 50-year-old singer hit the gym in Miami on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, wearing an eye-catching look in festive colors.

Jennifer Lopez wears a Carbon 38 sports bra and leggings set with The Kooples x Slick Woods shoes in Miami, Dec. 24. CREDIT: Splash News

Lopez sported a Carbon 38 sports bra and leggings set with a glossy red liquid finish. Both pieces are available on Carbon38.com; the sports bra costs $75, while the leggings are $109.

Jennifer Lopez in a bright red look with Slick Woods x The Kooples sneakers for a Miami workout, Dec. 24. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at J-Lo’s The Kooples x Slick Woods sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

For shoes, the “Hustlers” actress went with The Kooples x Slick Woods sneakers — which she’s been spotted wearing several times throughout December. The futuristic kicks have a knit, sock-fit upper, printed calfskin leather straps and a chunky rubber outsole. The trainers retail for $325 on Thekooples.com.

Slick Woods x The Kooples high-top trainers with text. CREDIT: The Kooples

Lopez was first spotted in The Kooples x Slick Woods kicks at the gym in Miami this August. She paired the shoes, which did not feature text-printed straps like her Christmas Eve pair, with a white crop top and bike shorts from Naked Wardrobe.

Jennifer Lopez in The Kooples x Slick Woods sneakers at the gym in Miami in August 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

J-Lo took to Instagram to show off her Christmas Eve workout look — and her matching red sports car. She captioned the shot: “Baby, it’s warm outside” and revealed that fiancé Alex Rodriguez had taken the image.

On Christmas Day, Lopez shared another holiday-themed shot, choosing a photograph of her and A-Rod in matching plaid pajamas in front of the Christmas tree.

“Don’t need no mistletoe… 🎄♥️🎁 Merry Christmas everyone!!! I love you and wish you all the happiest most beautiful holiday ever,” the A-lister captioned the image.

Flip through the gallery to see Jennifer Lopez’s top style moments of 2019.

Want more?

Jennifer Lopez’s Must-See Fashion Moments of 2019

Jennifer Lopez Teams a Tartan Coat With Stuart Weitzman Boots in NYC

Jennifer Lopez Does the Western-Style Trend in Ralph Lauren Boots For ‘SNL’ Rehearsals