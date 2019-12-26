Sign up for our newsletter today!

Jennifer Lopez Wears Red-Hot Look With Her Favorite Futuristic Sneakers for Christmas Eve Workout

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez: December 2019
Jennifer Lopez: December 2019
Jennifer Lopez: November 2019
Jennifer Lopez: October 2019
View Gallery 32 Images

The holiday season isn’t getting in the way of Jennifer Lopez’s workout regimen.

The 50-year-old singer hit the gym in Miami on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, wearing an eye-catching look in festive colors.

Jennifer Lopez, workout, gym, abs, red leggings, sports bra, carbon 38 outfit, the kooples x slick woods, white sneakers, gucci sunglasses, is dressed in bright red as she arrives for a regular work out in Miami. Jennifer Lopez was wearing red from top to bottom as she made her way into a Miami fitness studio on Christmas eve.Pictured: Jennifer LopezRef: SPL5137236 241219 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: AM / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld RightsJennifer Lopez shows off her amazing curves and abs in a bright red outfit while leaving a Miami fitness studio with Alex Rodriguez on Christmas Eve. The couple then got into their red Porsche before driving back homePictured: Jennifer LopezRef: SPL5137249 241219 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: AM / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Jennifer Lopez wears a Carbon 38 sports bra and leggings set with The Kooples x Slick Woods shoes in Miami, Dec. 24.
CREDIT: Splash News

Lopez sported a Carbon 38 sports bra and leggings set with a glossy red liquid finish. Both pieces are available on Carbon38.com; the sports bra costs $75, while the leggings are $109.

Jennifer Lopez, red leggings, sports bra, carbon 38 outfit, the kooples x slick woods, white sneakers, gucci sunglasses, is dressed in bright red as she arrives for a regular work out in Miami. Jennifer Lopez was wearing red from top to bottom as she made her way into a Miami fitness studio on Christmas eve.Pictured: Jennifer LopezRef: SPL5137236 241219 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: AM / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Jennifer Lopez in a bright red look with Slick Woods x The Kooples sneakers for a Miami workout, Dec. 24.
CREDIT: Splash News
The Kooples x Slick Woods, j-lo, jennifer lopez, workout shoes, miami,
A close-up look at J-Lo’s The Kooples x Slick Woods sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash News

For shoes, the “Hustlers” actress went with The Kooples x Slick Woods sneakers — which she’s been spotted wearing several times throughout December. The futuristic kicks have a knit, sock-fit upper, printed calfskin leather straps and a chunky rubber outsole. The trainers retail for $325 on Thekooples.com.

Related

Jennifer Lopez's Must-See Fashion Moments of 2019

A-Rod Gives a Sneak Peek of J-Lo's Slick Sneakers at Super Bowl Rehearsals

J-Lo Hits the Gym in Rainy Miami Wearing Tangerine Nike Sneakers With Tie-Dye

Slick Woods x The Kooples
Slick Woods x The Kooples high-top trainers with text.
CREDIT: The Kooples
Buy: Slick Woods x The Kooples Sneakers $325
Buy it

Lopez was first spotted in The Kooples x Slick Woods kicks at the gym in Miami this August. She paired the shoes, which did not feature text-printed straps like her Christmas Eve pair, with a white crop top and bike shorts from Naked Wardrobe.

Jennifer Lopez, celebrity style, gym, Miami, sneakers, bike shorts, legs, abs, sports bra, toned arms, sunglasses, Hermes, birkin bag,
Jennifer Lopez in The Kooples x Slick Woods sneakers at the gym in Miami in August 2019.
CREDIT: Splash News

J-Lo took to Instagram to show off her Christmas Eve workout look — and her matching red sports car. She captioned the shot: “Baby, it’s warm outside” and revealed that fiancé Alex Rodriguez had taken the image.

On Christmas Day, Lopez shared another holiday-themed shot, choosing a photograph of her and A-Rod in matching plaid pajamas in front of the Christmas tree.

Don’t need no mistletoe… 🎄♥️🎁 Merry Christmas everyone!!! I love you and wish you all the happiest most beautiful holiday ever,” the A-lister captioned the image.

Flip through the gallery to see Jennifer Lopez’s top style moments of 2019.

Want more?

Jennifer Lopez’s Must-See Fashion Moments of 2019

Jennifer Lopez Teams a Tartan Coat With Stuart Weitzman Boots in NYC

Jennifer Lopez Does the Western-Style Trend in Ralph Lauren Boots For ‘SNL’ Rehearsals

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad