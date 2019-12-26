Jennifer Lopez Wears Red-Hot Look With Her Favorite Futuristic Sneakers for Christmas Eve Workout

The holiday season isn’t getting in the way of Jennifer Lopez’s workout regimen.
The 50-year-old singer hit the gym in Miami on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, wearing an eye-catching look in festive colors.
Lopez sported a Carbon 38 sports bra and leggings set with a glossy red liquid finish. Both pieces are available on Carbon38.com; the sports bra costs $75, while the leggings are $109.
For shoes, the “Hustlers” actress went with The Kooples x Slick Woods sneakers — which she’s been spotted wearing several times throughout December. The futuristic kicks have a knit, sock-fit upper, printed calfskin leather straps and a chunky rubber outsole. The trainers retail for $325 on Thekooples.com.
Lopez was first spotted in The Kooples x Slick Woods kicks at the gym in Miami this August. She paired the shoes, which did not feature text-printed straps like her Christmas Eve pair, with a white crop top and bike shorts from Naked Wardrobe.
J-Lo took to Instagram to show off her Christmas Eve workout look — and her matching red sports car. She captioned the shot: “Baby, it’s warm outside” and revealed that fiancé Alex Rodriguez had taken the image.
On Christmas Day, Lopez shared another holiday-themed shot, choosing a photograph of her and A-Rod in matching plaid pajamas in front of the Christmas tree.
“Don’t need no mistletoe… 🎄♥️🎁 Merry Christmas everyone!!! I love you and wish you all the happiest most beautiful holiday ever,” the A-lister captioned the image.
