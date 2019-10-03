Jennifer Lopez Films Rom-Com in Red-Hot Look With PVC Sandals

Jennifer Lopez popped in a red-hot look yesterday as she filmed her upcoming romantic comedy, “Marry Me,” in New York.

The 50-year-old entertainer sported a shiny, knee-length dress with pointed shoulders and long sleeves. The sequined number is from Alex Perry’s fall ’19 collection. Available to shop on Modaoperandi.com, the piece sells for $2,400.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a shiny red dress and Gianvito Rossi sandals filming in New York on Oct. 2. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at J-Lo’s sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the “Maid in Manhattan” actress opted for see-through sandals from Gianvito Rossi — a celebrity-favorite label. The shoe has a criss-cross PVC strap, a slim, 4-inch stiletto heel and a patent leather upper. It’s available to shop for just under $800 on FWRD.com.

Gianvito Rossi sandals. CREDIT: FWRD.com

When she’s not in heels, the “Shades of Blue” star likes Nike’s Air Presto for workouts and Alexander McQueen’s oversize sole kicks for leisure outings. Apart from Gianvito Rossi, she’s been spotted in heels from Christian Louboutin, Tom Ford and Giuseppe Zanotti.

The “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker collaborated with Zanotti on two collections featuring high heels, boots and wedge sneakers.

“She’s a strong woman with a strong personality and is fantastically rare,” Zanotti told FN of Lopez in a 2017 interview. “For me, I was very honored to work with her.”

Flip through the gallery to see how Jennifer Lopez’s style has evolved over the years.

Want more?

Here’s How Many New Instagram Followers J-Lo Got After She Walked Versace in her New Iconic Green Dress

J-Lo Wears Ruffled Jumpsuit & Crystal-Covered Stilettos at Toronto Film Festival

Jennifer Lopez’s Chic Vacation Style Includes a Floppy Hat & Sparkly Gladiator Sandals