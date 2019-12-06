Jennifer Lopez Does the Western-Style Trend in Ralph Lauren Boots For ‘SNL’ Rehearsals

Jennifer Lopez arrived at the NBC Studios in New York yesterday to rehearse for “Saturday Night Live” in a pair of on-trend boots.

The “Hustlers” star is set to host the comedy show this week with musical guest Da Baby. The entertainer braced the cold city temperatures in a long-sleeve Valentino shirtdress under a brown Coach oversize furry vest, an Etro belt and a black leather Coach purse.

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the NBC Studios in New York, Dec. 5. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Jennifer Lopez’s western-style boots. CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, J. Lo wore a set of brown Ralph Lauren boots embellished with studs at the toe and a high heel. The western-style pair falls in line with fall’s trend of cowboy-inspired footwear that has been favorited by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner and more.

The Giuseppe Zanotti collaborator also made an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” wearing a blue David Koma dress with a set of black pointed-toe pumps.

Last month, Coach named Lopez as its newest brand ambassador, joining Michael B. Jordan and Yara Shahidi. She will star in campaigns for the brand starting with the spring ’20 season.

