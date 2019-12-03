J-Lo Wears a Feathered Dress + Soaring Platform Sandals at the Gotham Awards

Jennifer Lopez may not have taken home a trophy at the Gotham Awards last night, but her look was still a winner.

The 49-year-old pop star hit the red carpet at the New York awards show dressed to the nines.

Lopez wore a one-shoulder Ralph and Russo couture dress. The elaborate gown featured pearlescent floral lace appliqué, metallic gold crystal and glass bead embroidery and devoré ostrich feathers.

Jennifer Lopez in a Ralph and Russo couture gown and Jimmy Choo sandals. CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

For shoes, the “Second Act” actress opted for an old red carpet standby, choosing Jimmy Choo Max platform sandals.

A close-up look at J-Lo’s Jimmy Choo heels. CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

The sky-high shoes boast a 5.9-inch heel, with a 2-inch platform and a supportive ankle strap. The heels are available on 24s.com for $995.

Jimmy Choo Max platform sandals. CREDIT: 24s.com

J-Lo wore her hair pulled into a twisty updo and accessorized with sparkling diamond earrings. She carried Jimmy Choo’s Clemmie clutch, which sells for $2,268 on Harrods.com.

Jennifer Lopez at the Gotham Awards on Dec. 2. CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Earlier in the day, Lopez was spotted en route to a “Hustlers” film screening in a glittery black and gold paisley Saint Laurent dress. She teamed the midi dress with black block-heeled slouch boots that appeared to be fabricated in suede. Gladiator sunglasses, a croc-embossed belt and a Coach handbag completed the look.

Jennifer Lopez in a Saint Laurent dress and slouch boots in New York, Dec. 2. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lopez was named the face of Coach in November, joining an all-star roster that includes Yara Shahidi and Michael B. Jordan. She has previously worked with Giuseppe Zanotti, Quay and Guess.

