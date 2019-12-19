J-Lo Hits the Gym in Rainy Miami Wearing Tangerine Nike Sneakers With Tie-Dye

Jennifer Lopez brightened up rainy Miami today with a workout look including all the colors of the rainbow.

The 50-year-old pop star teamed a neon rainbow tie-dye hoodie from Myrrhe ($195 from Saksfifthavenue.com) with white leggings.

Jennifer Lopez hits the gym in Miami wearing her go-to orange Nike sneakers on Dec. 19. CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, Lopez wore one of her longtime favorite gym shoes: Nike’s Air Presto Ultra Flyknit sneaker. The kicks have a neon orange stretch-mesh upper and a molded support cage. The sold-out trainers, which Nike has billed as a “T-shirt for the foot,” previously retailed for $120.

Jennifer Lopez hits the gym in Miami wearing her go-to orange Nike sneakers on Dec. 19. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Jennifer Lopez’s Nike sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

In addition to the bright orange colorway, J-Lo owns the Air Presto Ultra Flyknit in other shades such as black, white and neon green. She’s been wearing the kicks in this tangerine hue since at least 2016.

Jennifer Lopez exits the gym wearing Nike sneakers in June 2016. CREDIT: Splash News

Although the Air Presto Ultra Flyknit is a longtime favorite of the “Hustlers” actress’, she has been spotted several times over the past two weeks hitting the gym in another pair of shoes: white high-tops The Kooples x Slick Woods.

While sneakers are a must for the gym, the “Second Act” star unsurprisingly goes for more formal footwear when she’s on-duty, including for talk show and red carpet appearances. Go-to brands to complete her more dressed-up looks include Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti and Jessica Rich.

