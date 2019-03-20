Jennifer Lopez & A-Rod Sizzle in Their First Ad Campaign Together

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez star in their first campaign together for Quay Australia, a sunglasses line from the Down Under.

For the centerpiece of the campaign, the two posed in all black, each sporting a pair of aviators, but we couldn’t help but notice the timeless shoes on J-Lo’s feet.

The singer, who is a self-proclaimed fan of Quay, wore Giuseppe Zanotti x Christian Cowan heels that have gold watches. The shoes have already been quite a hit this season. Rapper Cardi B has even touted them as “to die for.”

Giuseppe Zanotti x Christian Cowan. CREDIT: Giuseppe Zanotti

Zanotti and Cowan teamed up to create a line of timeless shoes for the young British designer’s spring ’19 show. The capsule collection is available online and at Giuseppe Zanotti boutiques in London, New York and Paris.

The luxury footwear designer called the shoes the “fil rouge’ of this capsule.” But finding the right pieces to pull off the look posed as a challenge for Zanotti.

“It was pretty hard to find good-quality watch embellishments that are comfortable when you wear them. It was a challenge, but we are very happy with the final result,” Zanotti said.

Nonetheless, the shoes have come off as an apparent success with yet another appearance on an A-Lister’s feet, not to mention in an ad campaign.

You can now shop the couple’s sunnies collection online.

