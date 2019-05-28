Jennifer Lopez’s Unexpected Memorial Day Look Includes Pink Blazer & Croc-Print Louboutins

Jennifer Lopez was pretty in pink for a Memorial Day night out with friends in Beverly Hills, Calif. yesterday.

The 49-year-old layered a pale pink blazer with gold buttons and a tie around the waist over a low-cut white top. On the bottom, she sported pale blue skinny jeans with distressed detailing at the hems.

Jennifer Lopez in a pink blazer, skinny jeans and Louboutin heels on May 27. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the “On the Floor” singer went with soaring croc-print Christian Louboutin pumps with a slim stiletto heel and a pointed silhouette.

A close-up look at J-Lo’s croc-print heels. CREDIT: Splash News

The “World of Dance” judge wore her hair pulled back and accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a white handbag.

Unless she’s wearing Nike sneakers in the gym or lounging around set in a pair of Ugg boots, the “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker tends to go for sky-high heels.

Related Melania Trump Pops in Electric Yellow Louboutins for Memorial Day Visit With Troops in Japan J-Lo Flexes Ripped Physique in Sports Bra, Printed Leggings & Her Go-To Nike Sneakers During Intense Workout Session Melania Trump Jets to Japan in a Postcard Dress and Sensual '70s-Inspo Heels

Jennifer Lopez out in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Memorial Day. CREDIT: Splash News

The “Shades of Blue” actress put out two shoe collections in collaboration with high-end designer Giuseppe Zanotti.

Speaking to FN about their collaboration, Zanotti said: “Jennifer is an icon and has an innate sense of style. My shoes are made for strong women who want to feel fabulous, and Jennifer is the epitome of that.”

Click through the gallery to see Jennifer Lopez’ best street style looks.

Watch FN’s video below with Carrie Dragshaw.

Want more?

J-Lo Flexes Ripped Physique in Sports Bra, Printed Leggings & Her Go-To Nike Sneakers During Intense Workout Session

Jennifer Lopez Keeps Comfy in These Shoes When She’s Not in Heels on ‘Hustlers’ Movie Set

J-Lo’s Sculpted Abs Will Blow Your Mind in This Workout Outfit With Her Favorite Nikes