J-Lo Shows Off Sculpted Abs in a Pink Bikini With 5.5-Inch White-Hot Heels for ‘Hustlers’ Movie

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram yesterday to flaunt her sculpted body in a sultry new bikini photo from the set of “Hustlers.” In the sizzling shot, the 49-year-old actress is modeling a pink bikini with Jennifer Fisher jewelry and Quay Undercover sunglasses.

“I’m a hustler baby… I just want you to know,” she captioned the photo. “On set and in character for #hustlersmovie.”

Meanwhile, Ruthie Davis, a CFDA member, took to her own account to share a full-length view of the photo, in which J-Lo can be seen wearing her sky-high white leather platform sandals. “OMG I’m dead! My Queen in my heels! #Ramona on fire 🔥 @jlo X @ruthie_davis Cassie heels! I think she broke the internet with this post,” Davis wrote.

Her Cassie ankle-strap sandals, which feature a 5.5-inch heel with a thick 1.5-inch platform, are available for just under $600.

