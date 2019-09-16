Jennifer Lopez’s Mom On-Duty Look Includes Overalls & Her Favorite Sneakers

Jennifer Lopez may be a successful entertainer, but she’s also a mother of two — and she’s got her mom-on-the-go style down pat.

The 50-year-old went for a dressed-down look yesterday for a day of shopping with her kids in Miami.

Jennifer Lopez (R) and daughter Emme in Miami on Sept. 15. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Emme (L) and J-Lo’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

The A-lister had on a black tank top underneath a pair of white overalls by Brunello Cucinelli.

For footwear, the “Hustlers” actress wore her favorite Alexander McQueen sneakers. The shoes are white with black tab detailing, a lace-up front and an oversized rubber outsole for a bit of extra height. They’re available to shop on Farfetch.com for $490.

Alexander McQueen oversized sole sneaker. CREDIT: Farfetch

Lopez completed her look with oversized sunglasses and a pair of Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings.

The “Maid in Manhattan” star’s 11-year-old daughter, Emme, wore a white T-shirt with a floral graphic, a black minidress and high-top black canvas sneakers.

The Alexander McQueen kicks are one of Lopez’s most-worn shoe styles when off-duty. She often teams them with skinny jeans or even sweats for a low-key look.

For more formal occasions — like red carpets or press appearances — the “World of Dance” judge swaps the sneakers for high heels. Among the singer’s favorite brands for when she’s wanting some extra height? Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti.

