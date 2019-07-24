The Jennifer Lopez Style Evolution: From Fly Girl to Fashion Icon

There’s no denying Jennifer Lopez’s outsize influence in music, film and fashion.
The multihyphenate celebrates a major milestone today: her 50th birthday. In honor of half a century of J-Lo, FN is taking a look back at her style from the ’90s to the present.
Throughout her career, Lopez has had a penchant for glitzy styles, from metallic shoes to sequin-covered frocks. In the ’90s, she often selected silky gowns or sparkly minidresses, with barely there sandals completing her looks.
In the ’90s and early ’00s, the “Maid in Manhattan” actress often wore outfits that favored a streetwear inspiration, like a rhinestone-studded crop top with white jeans or a crystal-covered set paired with knee-high boots.
The “Second Act” star has paid homage to her roots over the years, but she’s gravitated this decade toward sleeker pieces, often pairing soaring Jimmy Choo platform sandals and gowns with dramatic thigh-high slits.
Still, after nearly two decades, the singer’s most memorable style moment may have come at the 2000 Grammy Awards, when she hit the blue carpet in a plunging green Versace gown and strappy silver sandals. The iconic dress, said to have been the catalyst for Google Images, took on new life in 2019, when it was the Italian label transformed it into a sneaker.
If the enduring notoriety of the A-lister’s Grammys look isn’t enough to cement her style legend status, surely her 2019 Fashion Icon Award from the CFDA is enough to secure her place. J-Lo has also collaborated on collections with fashion brands like Quay and Giuseppe Zanotti.
