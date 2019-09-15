Jennifer Lopez Works Out in Miami Wearing Her Go-To Nike Sneakers

Jennifer Lopez was spotted at the gym in Miami yesterday wearing her favorite pair of sneakers: the Nike Air Presto.

The 50-year-old multihyphenate teamed the sneakers with a cropped gray tank top and high-waisted black leggings.

Jennifer Lopez in leggings and Nike Air Presto sneakers in Miami on Sept. 15. CREDIT: Splash News

Initially debuted in 2000, the Air Presto is a Nike staple that has been billed as the “T-shirt for the foot.” The sneaker has a stretchy, effortless fit, with a stretch-mesh upper and a molded support cage. It retails for $120 and comes in loads of cool colorways — many of which are owned by the “On the Floor” hitmaker. Yesterday, she went with the shoes in a classic black.

A close-up look at J-Lo’s Nike Air Presto sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

The “Jenny From The Block” singer completed her look with cat-eye sunglasses and a crystal-covered water bottle.

Before arriving in Miami, Lopez was in New York promoting her new film, “Hustlers.” As she hit the press junket, the former “American Idol” judge wore heels aplenty. Styles on her list included $200 see-through stilettos from Jessica Rich and Jimmy Choo’s Anouk pumps.

While the Air Presto is J-Lo’s go-to gym shoe, her on-duty looks typically involve high heels. The A-lister has sported styles from brands such as Tom Ford, Gucci and Giuseppe Zanotti. She even collaborated with the latter on multiple capsule collections.

