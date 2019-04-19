J-Lo’s Sculpted Abs Will Blow Your Mind in This Workout Outfit With Her Favorite Nikes

Jennifer Lopez’s go-to workout shoes at the moment are Nike’s popular Air Presto Ultra Flyknit sneakers. While she has them in an assortment of other colorways like black, blue, neon green and bright coral, she’s been reaching for the white version lately.

Today, the iconic entertainer was spotted attending a sweat session at a Miami gym with her 11-year-old daughter, Emme, in tow. Lopez showed off her sculpted abs in a white sports bra paired with pale blue printed leggings and Nike’s clean, white-on-white Air Presto UF.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a bra top with leggings and Nike Air Presto Ultra Flyknit sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

The 49-year-old mother of two accessorized with a giant pair of pink and purple-tinted sunglasses, her signature oversized silver hoop earrings and an Hermès Himalayan crocodile Birkin bag, known to be one of the most expensive and rare handbags in the world. The “Dinero” singer has been toting the pricey bag, which costs upwards of $100,000.

Jennifer Lopez arriving at a Miami gym with her daughter Emme. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, Emme donned a simple blue and white striped shirtdress with white low-top leather sneakers featuring sparkly gold stars and red lips.

A closer look at J-Lo and Emme’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash

Flip through the gallery for more of Jennifer Lopez’s street style.

Want more?

J-Lo Looks Ready for Business in Blade Heels and a Little Black Dress With A-Rod