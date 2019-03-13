Sign up for our newsletter today!

Jennifer Lopez Works Out in Sheer-Paneled Leggings and Bright Orange Nikes With A-Rod

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
jennifer lopez, jlo, arod, alex rodriguez, miami, adidas
Jennifer Lopez leaves the gym in Miami after a workout with Alex Rodriguez.
CREDIT: Splash News

Fresh off their beachside engagement, Jennifer Lopez joined her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, for a gym session in Miami.

For the workout, J-Lo went with a black top from Guess, a pair of sheer-paneled leggings, her signature oversized sunglasses and her new diamond ring.

jennifer lopez, jlo, arod, alex rodriguez, miami, nike air presto, orange sneakers, leggings
Jennifer Lopez leaves the gym in Miami after a workout with Alex Rodriguez.
CREDIT: Splash News
jennifer lopez, jlo, arod, alex rodriguez, miami, adidas, engagement ring
A closer view of Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring from Alex Rodriguez.
CREDIT: Splash News
jennifer lopez, jlo, arod, alex rodriguez, miami, nike air presto, orange sneakers, leggings
A look at Jennifer Lopez’s bright orange Nike Air Presto sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash News

She went with a pair of her favorite neon orange sneakers from Nike; the Air Prestos retail for $120, featuring a white sole with orange accents and a sock-style fit around the ankle.

Though the couple left together after the workout, the lovebirds arrived at the gym separately. A-Rod came in a casual work ensemble with black Air Jordans but changed into Adidas sweats for the session.

jennifer lopez, jlo, arod, alex rodriguez, miami, air jordan sneakers
Alex Rodriguez arrives at the gym in Miami for a workout with Jennifer Lopez.
CREDIT: Splash News
jennifer lopez, jlo, arod, alex rodriguez, miami, air jordan
A close-up of Alex Rodriguez’s black Air Jordan sneakers in Miami.
CREDIT: Splash News

Yesterday, the husband-to-be shared an image from his tropical proposal, captioning it: “Locking it down. #futuremrsrodriguez.”

While Lopez wore a set of brown embellished sandals for the occasion, Rodriguez wore a pair of white sneakers with black accents.

Want more?

Jennifer Lopez Reveals Exactly How Alex Rodriguez Proposed to Her — and What He Wore

Jennifer Lopez Makes a Fierce Arrival in a Power Suit With Spiky Stiletto Heel Booties at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Jennifer Lopez Flashes Abs in Crop Top and Her Go-To Nike Sneakers 

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad