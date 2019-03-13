Jennifer Lopez Works Out in Sheer-Paneled Leggings and Bright Orange Nikes With A-Rod

Jennifer Lopez leaves the gym in Miami after a workout with Alex Rodriguez.

Fresh off their beachside engagement, Jennifer Lopez joined her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, for a gym session in Miami.

For the workout, J-Lo went with a black top from Guess, a pair of sheer-paneled leggings, her signature oversized sunglasses and her new diamond ring.

Jennifer Lopez leaves the gym in Miami after a workout with Alex Rodriguez. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring from Alex Rodriguez. CREDIT: Splash News

A look at Jennifer Lopez’s bright orange Nike Air Presto sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

She went with a pair of her favorite neon orange sneakers from Nike; the Air Prestos retail for $120, featuring a white sole with orange accents and a sock-style fit around the ankle.

Though the couple left together after the workout, the lovebirds arrived at the gym separately. A-Rod came in a casual work ensemble with black Air Jordans but changed into Adidas sweats for the session.

Alex Rodriguez arrives at the gym in Miami for a workout with Jennifer Lopez. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up of Alex Rodriguez’s black Air Jordan sneakers in Miami. CREDIT: Splash News

Yesterday, the husband-to-be shared an image from his tropical proposal, captioning it: “Locking it down. #futuremrsrodriguez.”

While Lopez wore a set of brown embellished sandals for the occasion, Rodriguez wore a pair of white sneakers with black accents.

