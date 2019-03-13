Jennifer Lopez Works Out in Sheer-Paneled Leggings and Bright Orange Nikes With A-Rod

Fresh off their beachside engagement, Jennifer Lopez joined her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, for a gym session in Miami.
For the workout, J-Lo went with a black top from Guess, a pair of sheer-paneled leggings, her signature oversized sunglasses and her new diamond ring.
She went with a pair of her favorite neon orange sneakers from Nike; the Air Prestos retail for $120, featuring a white sole with orange accents and a sock-style fit around the ankle.
Though the couple left together after the workout, the lovebirds arrived at the gym separately. A-Rod came in a casual work ensemble with black Air Jordans but changed into Adidas sweats for the session.
Yesterday, the husband-to-be shared an image from his tropical proposal, captioning it: “Locking it down. #futuremrsrodriguez.”
While Lopez wore a set of brown embellished sandals for the occasion, Rodriguez wore a pair of white sneakers with black accents.
Want more?
Jennifer Lopez Reveals Exactly How Alex Rodriguez Proposed to Her — and What He Wore