J-Lo Shimmers in So Many Crystals and 6-Inch Iridescent Heels at Met Gala 2019

Jennifer Lopez was blinged out at the 2019 Met Gala.

The 49-year-old dripped in crystals from head to toe as she hit the red carpet alongside Alex Rodriguez at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York tonight.

J-Lo sported a sparkly Versace dress that was covered in shiny paillettes. The dress had a plunging neckline and a dramatic thigh-high. The slit showed off her shoes: a pair of shiny silver ankle-strap sandals on a pin-thin stiletto heel.

Jennifer Lopez in Versace. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

A closer look at J-Lo’s sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Second Act” star’s head was covered under a shimmering headdress with embellishments that almost resembled hair. Lopez accessorized with a massive purple necklace from Harry Winston, along with a silver clutch and an armful of bracelets.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez at the Met Gala. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, A-Rod sported a tuxedo with a pink blazer, black pants and shiny black lace-up shoes.

Lady Gaga is one of the hosts of this year’s Met Gala, alongside “Sign of the Times” singer Harry Styles and 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion Serena Williams. The theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion” — a play on a Susan Sontag essay from the ’60s.

“Camp is esoteric — a private code or badge of identity,” Sontag wrote in the essay, citing Swan Lake, Tiffany lamps and the Art Deco movement as examples.

