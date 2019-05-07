Sign up for our newsletter today!

J-Lo Shimmers in So Many Crystals and 6-Inch Iridescent Heels at Met Gala 2019

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Jennifer Lopez
2019 Met Gala
2019 Met Gala
2019 Met Gala
2019 Met Gala
View Gallery 95 Images

Jennifer Lopez was blinged out at the 2019 Met Gala.

The 49-year-old dripped in crystals from head to toe as she hit the red carpet alongside Alex Rodriguez at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York tonight.

J-Lo sported a sparkly Versace dress that was covered in shiny paillettes. The dress had a plunging neckline and a dramatic thigh-high. The slit showed off her shoes: a pair of shiny silver ankle-strap sandals on a pin-thin stiletto heel.

Jennifer Lopez, versace dress, strappy silver sandals, feet, Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Jennifer Lopez in Versace.
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jennifer Lopez, versace dress, strappy silver sandals, feet, Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
A closer look at J-Lo’s sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Second Act” star’s head was covered under a shimmering headdress with embellishments that almost resembled hair. Lopez accessorized with a massive purple necklace from Harry Winston, along with a silver clutch and an armful of bracelets.

Related

Zendaya Lights Up as Cinderella & Loses Glass Slipper During a Magical Met Gala 2019 Arrival

Cardi B's Met Gala Dress Has a Never-Ending Train and Feathered Shoulders

Gwen Stefani Looks Like a Bejeweled Fantasy in Fishnets and Louboutins

Jennifer Lopez, versace gown, legs, red carpet, and Alex RodriguezCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez at the Met Gala.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, A-Rod sported a tuxedo with a pink blazer, black pants and shiny black lace-up shoes.

View this post on Instagram

Met Ball 2019 here we come… 💗

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Lady Gaga is one of the hosts of this year’s Met Gala, alongside “Sign of the Times” singer Harry Styles and 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion Serena Williams. The theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion” — a play on a Susan Sontag essay from the ’60s.

“Camp is esoteric — a private code or badge of identity,” Sontag wrote in the essay, citing Swan Lake, Tiffany lamps and the Art Deco movement as examples.

Click through the gallery to see more arrivals on the red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala.

Watch the video below to see how Carrie Dragshaw recreates Carrie Bradshaw’s ensembles.

Want more?

What to Expect From This Year’s ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’ Met Exhibit

Met Gala’s Campiest Looks on the Red Carpet Over the Years

The Campiest Runway Looks for the 2019 Met Gala’s Biggest Stars

 

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad