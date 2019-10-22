Jennifer Lopez Films ‘Marry Me’ in 5-Inch Booties & Leather Shorts

Fans are getting a sneak preview at one of Jennifer Lopez’s outfits in her next movie.

The 50-year-old actress showed off a stylish ensemble while filming “Marry Me” with co-star Owen Wilson Monday in New York.

Lopez sported a white button-down shirt tucked into high-waisted leather shorts from Altuzarra ($1,095 on Matchesfashion.com). On top, she added a long black coat.

Owen Wilson and Jennifer Lopez film a scene from “Marry Me” in New York on Oct. 21. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at J-Lo’s Jimmy Choo ankle boots. CREDIT: Splash News

The “Shades of Blue” lead’s look was completed with soaring Jimmy Choo booties. Set on a more than 5-inch angular heel, the boots have a lace-up front and a trendy, ’90s-inspired square toe. The upper is made of leather, suede and fabric, while the sole consists of leather and rubber. The shoes retail for around $1,500 and can be purchased on Bloomingdales.com.

Jimmy Choo Madyn ankle boots. CREDIT: Bloomingdales.com

J-Lo may wear sky-high boots while filming, but she chooses comfier shoe styles when lounging on set. Lopez was spotted between takes last week wearing a cozy white bathrobe and shearling-lined Ugg slippers.

When she’s not working, the A-lister is a big fan of Alexander McQueen oversize-sole sneakers and Nike Air Presto trainers. For the red carpet, Lopez typically chooses stilettos from favorite labels, such as Giuseppe Zanotti, Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin.

