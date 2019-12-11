J-Lo Wears Ombré Leggings With Her Favorite Futuristic Sneakers at the Gym in Miami

Jennifer Lopez has a new favorite pair of workout shoes.

The 50-year-old pop star was spotted at the gym in Miami today, Dec. 11, wearing The Kooples x Slick Woods sneakers for the second time this week.

J-Lo wore a white cropped Guess sweatshirt teamed with ombré leggings. The high-rise Beyond Yoga leggings are made of a nylon-spandex blend, with navy at the waistband and silver at the ankles. The bottoms retail for $110 on Carbon38.com.

Jennifer Lopez heads to the gym in Miami on Dec. 11. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Jennifer Lopez’s The Kooples x Slick Woods sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

But more on the shoes. The “Hustlers” actress’ The Kooples x Slick Woods kicks have a futuristic look, with a knit, sock-fit upper, calfskin straps at the midfoot and a chunky rubber outsole. The shoes are now sold out, but they previously retailed for $325.

The Kooples x Slick Woods high-top sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of The Kooples

Lopez completed her look with a white mini bag and Prive Revaux sunglasses.

Tuesday, Dec. 9, the “Second Act” star hit the gym in a different look with the white sneakers. She teamed the trainers with a gray V-neck sweater and snake-print Niyama Sol leggings.

Jennifer Lopez wears The Kooples x Slick Woods sneakers in Miami on Dec. 9. CREDIT: Splash News

Aside from her The Kooples x Slick Woods sneakers, Lopez is a big fan of the Adidas Edge 3 Lux and the Nike Air Presto for her workouts.

The A-lister is known for her fashion credentials. She has worked with brands such as Guess and Giuseppe Zanotti and was announced as a Coach brand ambassador in November.

