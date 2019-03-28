Jennifer Lopez Sizzles in Leather Trench Coat & Platform Thigh-High Boots

Head-to-toe leather is a daring style choice, but of course Jennifer Lopez can pull it off.

In New York yesterday, the “On the Floor” singer was spotted on the set of her new film, “Hustlers,” wearing a leather trench coat with matching thigh-high boots. The sensual boots featured a platform and a soaring heel — a fitting choice given that Lopez’s film character sports sky-high stripper heels.

Jennifer Lopez wears an all-leather outfit while leaving the “Hustlers” set. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Jennifer Lopez’s leather boots. CREDIT: Splash News

The “Second Act” star completed the head-to-toe leather ensemble with a baker boy cap and gloves, adding some flair to her look with chunky hoop earrings and an Hermès Collier de Chien cuff bracelet that retails for $1,175. The 49-year-old capped off her outfit with a more affordable accessory: $60 Get Right sunglasses from her Quay x JLo collection.

The recently engaged star tends to set trends with her style, frequently stepping out in pieces from top designers like Alexander McQueen, Valentino and Max Mara.

But on the set of “Hustlers” yesterday, the “Shades of Blue” actress wore a look that couldn’t be further from her typical style: a Juicy Couture logo T-shirt with bedazzled lettering, skinny jeans and stripper heels. The A-lister’s transformation was complete with a furry purple jacket, a high ponytail and a pair of massive silver oversize earrings.

Jennifer Lopez steps out on the set of “Hustlers” in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

Aside from Lopez, “Hustlers” features Cardi B, Julia Stiles, Constance Wu and Lili Reinhardt.

