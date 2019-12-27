Sign up for our newsletter today!

Jennifer Lopez Goes All-White in Her New Favorite Sneaker Designed by a Supermodel

By Claudia Miller
The holidays look a little different for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

Lopez hit the gym in Miami on Thursday in a monochromatic ensemble with white textured leggings and a Givenchy crewneck sweatshirt. Monochrome dressing is a trend J-Lo is very familiar with since she opted for the style throughout fall.

jlo, jennifer lopez, the kooples, givenchy, miami, white sweatshirt, all white, the kooples
Jennifer Lopez leaves the gym in Miami, Dec. 26.
CREDIT: Splash News
jennifer lopez, white, all white, sneakers, miami, gym, givenchy, the kooples
A closer look at Jennifer Lopez’s sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, the “On the Floor” singer chose the white colorway of her new go-to shoes: The Kooples x Slick Woods sneakers. She has been spotted wearing them several times in December, including colorways in all black, white with black lettering and now all white. The modern kicks have a knit, sock-style upper with printed calfskin leather straps and a molded rubber outsole. The shoes are a collaboration with supermodel Slick Woods, whose first name “Slick” is embossed into the toe of the shoe as well. The trainers sell for $325 on Thekooples.com.

Jennifer Lopez wears a Carbon 38 sports bra and leggings set with The Kooples x Slick Woods shoes in Miami, Dec. 24.
CREDIT: Splash News
The Kooples x Slick Woods, j-lo, jennifer lopez, workout shoes, miami,
A close-up look at J-Lo’s The Kooples x Slick Woods sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash News

The futuristic sneakers weren’t the only pair Lopez wore in Miami while rehearsing for her upcoming Super Bowl halftime show performance.

Her fiancé broke out his old NY Yankees gear for their family softball game as did J-Lo, who wore a pin-striped jersey.

The couple coordinated their footwear in black Nike sneakers.

Click through the gallery to check out Jennifer Lopez’s standout styles from the decade.

