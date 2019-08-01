J-Lo Wears a Jungle-Print Jumpsuit & Her Favorite Sneakers

Jennifer Lopez is channeling the call of the wild with her latest look.

The 50-year-old wore a jumpsuit printed with tigers and jungle foliage to a dinner in Israel last night ahead of a stop on her “It’s My Party” tour.

Jennifer Lopez in Israel wearing a jungle-print jumpsuit and Alexander McQueen sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Jennifer Lopez’s sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, Lopez went with Alexander McQueen’s oversized sole sneakers — her go-to lifestyle shoe. The casual sneakers feature a white outsole and upper, with a pink suede tab at the back offering a subtle color contrast. The classic kicks retail for $490 and are available to shop on Farfetch.com now.

Alexander McQueen oversized sole sneakers. CREDIT: Farfetch

The “On the Floor” singer completed her look with see-through glasses and oversized gold hoop earrings. She wore her hair pulled back into a ponytail.

In addition to the McQueen sneakers — which she owns in multiple colorways — Lopez is a big fan of the Nike Air Presto and her Ugg Bailey boots. Additionally, J-Lo frequently sports styles from Giuseppe Zanotti, with whom she collaborated on multiple capsule collections.

“She’s a strong woman with a strong personality and is fantastically rare,” the designer told FN of their collaboration in a 2017 interview. “For me, I was very honored to work with her.”

Flip through the gallery to see Jennifer Lopez’s style evolution from the 1990s to today.

Watch the video below to see Hailey Baldwin discussing her street style.

Want more?

Jennifer Lopez’s 50th Birthday Bash Included an All-Gold Outfit With Soaring Heels

Jennifer Lopez Braves the NYC Heatwave in a Sweatsuit & Her Go-To Glittery Flip-Flops

Jennifer Lopez’s Iconic 2000 Grammys Dress Gets Turned Into a Versace Sneaker — Here’s How You Can Buy a Pair