Jennifer Lopez Throws It Back in Juicy Couture Hoodie & Wedge Sneakers

Jennifer Lopez stepped right into character with a throwback look on the set of “Hustlers.”

While the 49-year-old has her pulse on all the latest trends, she suited up in a early-2010s ensemble for her day of filming in New York yesterday.

The “Shades of Blue” star sported a black velour Juicy Couture sweatshirt — which she wore with the hood pulled up — and shiny black leggings.

Jennifer Lopez filming “Hustlers” on March 29. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, the “On the Floor” singer rocked Giuseppe Zanotti wedge sneakers from spring ’13. Made of croc-embossed leather, the shoes feature gold hardware and a dual zipper closure. They have a 3-inch heel with a 1-inch platform for an additional boost.

A closer look at J-Lo’s Giuseppe Zanotti wedge sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Although wedge sneakers have fallen out of style, they were a big trend for several years, with stars like Hilary Duff, Sarah Jessica Parker and J-Lo herself embracing them.

In fact, the “Maid in Manhattan” actress tried her own hand at designing a pair of wedge sneakers. Lopez and Zanotti collaborated on two capsule collections, which released for spring ’17 and fall ’17. The latter featured an embellished wedge sneaker, dubbed the Tiana.

Giuseppe x Jennifer Tiana wedge sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

“I grew up with holes in my shoes, so this collaboration is very special to me — to be able to create such beautiful shoes with an artist like Giuseppe,” J-Lo told FN in a February 2017 interview.

Jennifer Lopez layers a jacket over her hoodie on the “Hustlers” set. CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

